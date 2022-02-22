Who needs to send income report to the IR

Companies have until next Monday (28) to make the report income 2021 for its employees and customers. The document serves to guide the completion of the 2022 income tax return and prove the information provided to the Lion.

The availability of the earnings report is mandatory. The documents, however, do not need to be sent by post. They can also be provided in their digital form, by e-mail, internet or intranet.

If you fail to receive one, contact the institution responsible for issuing it. If, after the contacts, the problem has not been resolved, it is possible to make a complaint to the Federal Revenue through the federal government’s ombudsman channel, as the institution is subject to a fine.

The same guidelines apply to reports that contain some type of error or omission.

Remember, however, that not submitting the income report does not remove the taxpayer’s responsibility to provide the mandatory information in the IR declaration. The deadline for filling out and submitting the 2022 income tax return is approaching, and should cover the months of March and April, as usual.

Income reports must be kept by the taxpayer for at least five years, starting on January 1 of the year following the year in which the declaration is processed. The same rule applies to all other documents that serve to prove the information provided in the declaration.

For example, documents issued in 2021 to prove the information contained in the 2022 declaration must be kept for five years from January 1, 2023, that is, until the end of 2027.

If the declaration falls into the fine mesh and is only processed next year, the count starts on January 1, 2024.

Here’s what earnings reports you should expect to receive this year:

Who needs to submit the income report?

Employer

The company where you work as an employee, of which you are a partner/owner or for which you provided service as a self-employed in 2021 must provide an income report, even if there was no taxable income.

It must contain the following information:

Total taxable income (eg wages);

The INSS discount;

Income taxable exclusively at source (13th salary);

Income tax withheld at source (if any);

Any exempt income (such as vacation sales);

Expenses with a collective health or dental plan (if any) and contributions to an eventual closed pension plan offered as a benefit by the company.

If you do not receive your earnings report by the end of this month, please contact the company’s Human Resources department.

Anyone who left an employer in 2021 could end up receiving the report in the mail. But if that doesn’t happen, contact the company’s HR.

Financial Institution

Financial institutions are also required to provide income statements to clients, and they are usually quite detailed. If you follow it correctly when filling out your declaration, you won’t be wrong.

Reports can be sent by mail or made available on the internet. In the case of banks, it is also possible to obtain them at the ATM or at the mouth of the teller.

Stockbrokers, asset managers and securities distributors (DTVMs) must report the balance and earnings of all the client’s financial investments, such as investment funds and fixed-income securities, as well as the account balance.

Insurers must report any claims paid in 2021, as well as contributions or private pension income.

On the other hand, large banks, which are generally financial conglomerates, must inform all products that the customer has in the institution, from the current account balance, to loans and financing, through investments and insurance.

Just pay attention to the fact that, for each company in the financial group, there will be a different corporate name and CNPJ. Remember to write them down correctly when filling out the declaration.

For example, investments in Tesouro Direto are under the broker’s hat, while pension funds are often part of the bank’s insurance company.

Another important observation is that stockbrokers are not required to list, in the earnings report, variable income operations carried out directly by the investor, such as the purchase and sale of shares, real estate funds (FII) and ETFs.

Companies whose shares are traded on the B3 and fund managers/administrators with shares traded on the stock exchange are also required to make earnings reports available to their shareholders and quota holders. However, they will only include distributions of earnings, such as dividends and interest on equity (JCP).

Monitoring purchases and sales and market prices of securities and quotas, as well as the calculation and payment of income tax, when applicable, are the responsibility of the investor.

Some brokerage firms send a list of stock exchange transactions carried out by the client in the previous year, as well as the income tax collected at source, which can be deducted from the declaration. Investors can also request brokerage notes to facilitate their follow-up and calculations. However, none of these documents is mandatory.

In the case of publicly-held companies, the investment report is generally made available on the company’s investor relations (IR) website and by the bank custodian of the shares.

INSS

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) also provides an income report for retirees, pensioners and insured persons who have been away from work, receiving Social Security income.

It can be downloaded through the Meu INSS service or through the INSS Extract. It is also possible to obtain it at the bank where the retiree or pensioner receives his social security benefit.

Private pension entities

Anyone who already receives the benefits of a private pension plan must receive an income report from the pension entity responsible for it.

Those who still contribute to a plan should receive a statement with all contributions made throughout 2021.

Legal entity lessee of property

If you are the owner of a property rented to a legal entity – for example, a store or commercial room -, the tenant is responsible for collecting the IR and submitting an income report.

In renting between individuals, there is no income report. Proofs of deposits or bank transfers are the valid documents for rendering accounts to the IRS.

If there is the intermediation of a real estate agency, it is possible to request a list of rents paid throughout the year, just as an aid when declaring.

Health insurance

Customers of individual health plans must receive an income statement from the operator with the list of payments made throughout the year, as these can be deducted from the statement.

If your plan is collective, offered as a benefit at the company where you work, the report can also be provided by the employer.