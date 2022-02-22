Who’s who in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine | World

The most recent crisis between Russia and Ukraine began when the Russians began to accumulate troops in regions close to the border between the two countries, at the end of 2021.

Initially, the Russians denied that they had any intentions of invading the neighboring country. However, on February 21, President Vladimir Putin made two decisions:

Recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent republics of Ukraine;

It authorized the deployment of Russian troops to ‘keep the peace’ in Ukraine’s breakaway regions.

See below who are the main characters of this new chapter of the conflict between the two countries.

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, 70, has been in power for more than 20 years. He became president of Russia in 2000.

From ex-KGB agent to top leader of Russia: see the trajectory of Vladimir Putin

He was born on the outskirts of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, in 1952. He graduated in law and joined the KGB, the Russian secret service, in 1975. He began public life in 1994 as deputy mayor of the city of St. Petersburg.

In August 1999, he was chosen prime minister by then-President Boris Yeltsin. In 2000, Yeltsin resigned, and Putin became president of Russia.

His policy during the second Chechen war (1999 and 2009) was interpreted by voters as a “resurgence” of Russian state power. He was elected twice. In 2008, prevented by legislation from continuing in power, he left the government, which came to be led by a close ally.

Putin signs a decree recognizing the independence of two separatist nations from Ukraine this Monday (21). — Photo: Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

In 2012 he was again elected president in the first round for a six-year term. The election was marked by unprecedented demonstrations by the opposition.

In 2014, the Russian president promoted the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea after the occupation of that region by Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference last week — Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Until he was elected president of the country in April 2019, with 73% of the vote, Volodymyr Zelensky, the leader of Ukraine, was an actor and comedian.

He had played a president in a television series called “Servant of the People”. His election was a result of Ukrainians’ discontent with the country’s political elite, considered corrupt and ineffective.

A father of two and a law graduate, Zelensky is from Kryvy Rig, in the center of the country.

In the campaign, he stated that his main priority was to end the war in the east of the country. Since 2014, separatists from the Donbass region have been trying to gain independence.

Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘Ukraine and the world want peace; Russia, no’

Until the recent crisis with Russia, the most prominent moment was when he ended up involved in an issue of US politics: the impeachment of Donald Trump.

In a phone call when he was still US president, Trump asked Zelensky to prepare a dossier on Joe Biden’s son, who did business in Ukraine. Trump suggested that he could help the European country with $400 million in military aid.

For US lawmakers, this amounted to an offer to exchange US government aid for a document that personally interested Trump.

Trump was impeached for the first time, but the US Senate did not remove him from office.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg — Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a military alliance that currently has 30 countries. If one of the alliance countries is attacked, all the others are forced to respond to the attack.

The United States led the creation of the organization during the Cold War, and initially there were 10 Western European countries in NATO. That is, if one of them was attacked, the US should respond — and the main threat, during the Cold War, was the Soviet Union.

In the late 1990s, NATO incorporated several Eastern European countries, such as the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland (all in 1999). In 2004, another seven Eastern European countries were added.

Understand what NATO is

French pilots participate in the NATO-organized combat submarine exercise in Italy, on February 25, 2020 — Photo: Reuters/Antonio Parrinello

The last country to join NATO was North Macedonia, which has been part of the organization since 2020.

Joe Biden — Photo: Jornal Nacional/ Reproduction

When Joe Biden was campaigning for president in 2020, he went so far as to classify Putin as an assassin.

In June 2021, the two had their first meeting as leaders of their countries. At the time, they said they talked about cybersecurity.

US and Russia impose requirements for diplomatic talks between Putin and Biden

This year, Biden made repeated warnings that Russia would invade Ukraine. The American president has already said that the US will not send troops, but the country has supported the Ukrainians with weapons and with the threat of sanctions.

Donetsk and Luhansk regions

The Donetsk and Luhansk regions form the area known as the Donbass in Ukraine. They proclaimed themselves the People’s Republic of Donetsk and People’s Republic of Luhansk.

Supported by Russia, these two regions have been at war with Ukraine for about eight years – the conflict of a separatist nature began in April 2014.

Understand the separatist movements in Ukraine

The two territories self-declared independence after holding referendums, considered rushed, in 2014 – in Donetsk, the measure was approved by 89% of the votes, and in Luhansk, by 96%.

These two regions were considered independent republics by Vladimir Putin’s Russia on February 21, 2022.

Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk recognized as independent by Russia — Photo: Arte g1

The Donbass basin is Ukraine’s most important energy source and largest industrial region, according to the “Encyclopedia of Ukraine”, a portal created by researchers at the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies (CIUS).

Coal is one of the most traded and produced products in the region. It has highly developed coal industries, as well as metallurgical and diverse companies.

Donbass is an undulating and continuous plain that has a maximum altitude of 369m, which facilitates troop movement. The region receives more rain than much of the country, which allows the development of steppe vegetation (with little presence of trees).