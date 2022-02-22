Windows 11 will have a new update to conquer the gamer audience

Microsoft is preparing a new update with tools that will improve the performance of windowed games on Windows 11.

The update is an attempt by Microsoft to get more users onto its latest system, which, even with the possibility of a free update, hasn’t seen many adoptions.

The details are all on the blog Windows Insider:

“This release introduces a feature called Windowed Game Optimizations and is designed to improve latency and unlock other cool gaming features like auto HDR and variable refresh rate (VRR). Latency improvements can benefit all players – ranging from improving your input lag to creating a competitive edge in your gaming experience.”

Microsoft recently released an update that fixed some performance issues and some glitches that caused SSDs to run slower in games.

These problems are some of those responsible for making the gamer public afraid of migrating to Windows 11.

With the new features, Microsoft hopes to get new users to Windows 11, especially gamers, who are still on the fence after recent bugs surfaced.

There is still no information on the date when the update will be available to all users, but it shouldn’t be long, as a few users of the operating system are already testing the new tool.