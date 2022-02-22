Windsurfer battling extreme winds during storm Eunice, Netherlands; WATCH | World

A windsurfer from the Netherlands had to fight strong winds and rain to stay on his feet during Storm Eunice on Saturday (19). See the VIDEO above.

The very risky maneuvers – and that do not comply with the recommendations of the authorities – were recorded on video.

In the images, surfer Jelle Stoop can be seen trying to hold the wings of the equipment in a very popular area for water activities.

“Storm Eunice brought some crazy conditions, with wind speeds up to 87 knots,” Stoop said. “The craziest conditions I’ve ever been on the water, I’ve never felt so alive.”

Wind and heavy rain are still forecast for this Monday (21), said the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

At least 16 people died as a result of Storm Eunice, which hit northwestern Europe, according to the most recent toll. The phenomenon caused material damage and power cuts in the region.

Storm Eunice caused trees to fall in Amsterdam, the Netherlands — Photo: Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP

Storm Eunice caused four deaths in the Netherlands, another four in Poland, three in England, two in Germany, two in Belgium and one in Ireland. Many of the victims were hit by falling trees on their vehicles.

Formed in Ireland, the storm crossed part of the United Kingdom and then northern France on Friday, before continuing its route to Denmark and Germany, which issued a red alert for much of the north.

The UK weather service issued a rare red alert on Friday over “extremely strong winds” from Storm Eunice.

Planes at London’s Heathrow airport have struggled to land and have to face the wind as they approach the ground.

In the British capital, where winds can reach 130 km/h, several parks were closed and the famous London Eye Ferris wheel stopped receiving visitors.