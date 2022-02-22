With John Textor at the helm, Botafogo monitors Cavani and studies a proposal

Cavani is expected to be free on the market after leaving Manchester United at the end of the European season; Botafogo accompanies

O Botafogo monitors the attacker’s situation Edinson Cavani and is studying a proposal for the Uruguayan in the middle of the year, when he will be out of contract after the end of his relationship with the Manchester United.

The information was first published by the newspaper Throw! and confirmed by reporter Roberta Barroso, from the sports channels of disney.

According to the investigation of reporter Daniel Bocatto, from ESPN.com.brthe owner of the Botafogo SAF, John Textortook charge of the negotiation and discussed the issue with the leaders of the Rio de Janeiro team at a meeting last weekend, in England.

The American businessman sees the possible arrival of the Uruguayan veteran as a “show of strength” of his project for the carioca club, with the athlete arriving to be one of the highlights of the Brazilian Championship dispute.

The intention of the Botafogo board is for the negotiation to be closed as soon as the 2021/22 season in Europe ends, which would leave Cavani without a contract with United and therefore free to discuss his fate with other clubs.

So far, however, values ​​of the possible arrival of the ace have not yet been put on the table.

People linked to the player and heard by the report at the moment see the approach of Textor and Botafogo as another proposal for the athlete, who has a large number of offers to analyze.

It is worth remembering that, recently, Cavani had conversations with teams like Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atlético-MG, but the situations did not evolve, mainly because he was linked to Manchester United.

A possible return of El Matador to South American football is not ruled out, but his staff is in no hurry to define the future of the striker.

On the other hand, a possible negotiation with fellow veteran Luis Suárez, from Atlético de Madrid, is ruled out by Textor and Fogão.