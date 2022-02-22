With just 7 m², London’s smallest apartment is on sale for R$350,000 – Casa Vogue

+



What fits in 7 m²? In London’s smallest apartment, there’s space for a bed, toilet, shower, sink, microwave and some miraculous storage space. The tiny property caught the attention of the British press not just for its size, but for its impressive market value. Anyone wishing to live there will need to pay at least £50,000, around R$350,000 at the current exchange rate. The value is the minimum bid accepted by My Auction, the company responsible for auctioning the property.

The micro-apartment is located on the first floor of a small Victorian building in Lower Clapton, a neighborhood on the east side of the English city. It was rented out by the current owner to tenants over the past year for £800 a month. Now it’s being sold as an investment opportunity, according to Stuart Collar-Brown, director of the company.

The main space in the small apartment has a tall single bed with a wardrobe and cupboard under it, as well as a sink, shelves and a folding table. The most curious aspect of the property is the lack of a kitchen. Instead, the apartment offers a microwave under the mattress.

to the portal insiderStuart explained that the property “is too small to qualify for a mortgage loan, so the next buyer would need to pay in full up front, although the space still meets minimum living standards.”

The apartment is an example of what experts say is a growing phenomenon of small dwellings, driven by rising rents and property prices. Microflats are becoming more in demand and even smaller, they say.

According to the British press, the expectation is that, despite the minimum bid, the property will be sold for up to £80,000, approximately R$555,000.