With tension, oil price advances and pressures readjustment in the country – News

The increase in tension between Russia and Ukraine in recent days it is already reflected in the fuel market and may pressure the readjustment of gasoline, diesel and gas in Brazil. Oil prices rose on Monday, adding to supply concerns that kept fossil fuel prices close to $100 a barrel.

Brent crude rose $1.85 to close at $95.39 a barrel. US crude (WTI) rose more than $2 to $93.95 a barrel. In January alone, fossil fuel accumulates an increase of 15%.

The risk of US and European sanctions on Russia, one of the biggest oil and gas producing countries, has already pushed the price of a barrel to its highest level in seven years. In the event of a war, the main impact will be precisely on oil, energy and gas prices. The expectation is that the value of the barrel reaches US$ 120.





This scenario should be reflected in the increase in fuel prices in Brazil, since one of the criteria adopted by Petrobras to define the amounts charged at refineries is precisely the price of oil on the international market. Questioned by R7the state-owned company stated that it “does not anticipate information on readjustments, which are announced about 24 hours before they come into force”.

Fuel prices were the main culprits of inflation in 2021, with a 49% rise between January and December. The highlights came from ethanol (+62.2%), gasoline (+47.5%) and diesel (+46%), according to data from the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index), from the IBGE ( Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).





impasse

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit on Ukraine, but the Kremlin said there were no immediate plans. .

The Kremlin announced that Putin would sign a decree recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. The European Union warned that it would consider establishing sanctions if the regions were recognized as independent.



