With tensions in Ukraine, dollar drops to R$ 5.107; Stock market closes down

The dollar started the week down 0.64%, quoted at R$ 5.107 on sale today, the lowest value for the currency in 2022 and which had not been seen since July 28, 2021. The Ibovespa, the main stock exchange index de Valores (B3), ended the day down 1.02%, at 111,725.30 points — thus, the monthly variation had a loss of 0.37%, while the annual variation remained positive, at 6.59%.

Compared to last week, the dollar showed a reduction of 0.64%. Compared to January, the US currency had a deceleration of 3.75% and, in relation to 2021, 8.41%.

What moved the dollar price the most today was the assessment of investors about the possibility of a meeting between the presidents of the United States and Russia to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, which has accused attacks coming from the country with which it borders.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Possible meeting between Biden and Putin

US Presidents Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to a meeting on Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The news set off a momentary surge of risk appetite in international markets, although later comments from the Kremlin that there are no concrete plans for a meeting tempered the good mood, causing major European bourses to return early gains.

But in the currency markets, the US currency maintained a downward trajectory against a basket of strong pairs, while the Australian dollar, a proxy for global risk demand, advanced this morning.

XP strategists drew attention in a morning note to mixed performance in international markets, saying that while the possibility of a diplomatic resolution is a relief, markets “remain skeptical”, particularly as the conclusion of the Beijing Winter Games – seen by some as a deterrent to Russia’s actions—brings “new urgency” to the crisis.

Several traders pointed to the possibility of volatility in global markets on Monday, as North American markets will remain closed due to a holiday in the United States, which tends to reduce liquidity.

Dollar can continue to fall?

Meanwhile, in Brazil, investors were evaluating the extent to which the real will have room to appreciate, after the dollar has marked its sixth consecutive weekly decline against the domestic currency in the last session, showing a decline of 7.75% in the year to date. last Friday, when it closed at R$ 5.1417.

“The question is whether the combination of a high interest rate differential between Brazil and other emerging markets with the maintenance — and even increase — of the prices of commodities exported by Brazil is not more than offsetting the fiscal risk generated by the noise regarding the performance of public accounts in 2022”, said Genial Investimentos in a note.

Higher interest rates in a given country tend to attract resources from investors to fixed income, which, consequently, can help the appreciation of the local currency.

In Brazil, the Selic rate is currently at 10.75% per annum, and is expected to rise further over the next Central Bank meetings, while in the US, lending rates remain close to zero — although the Federal Reserve has indicated which will start raising them next month.

If the high returns in the local environment continue to offset the “challenging international scenario” and domestic fiscal fears, “we should expect the Brazilian currency’s appreciation trajectory to persist for some time,” Genial said.

(With information from Reuters)