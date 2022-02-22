With the dollar falling and close to R$5, is it worth investing abroad?

In this scenario, how is the investor who invested in dollars or businesses that accompany the US currency, such as currency exchange funds or BDRs — receipts of shares from foreign companies? And for those who want to apply now, is it worth investing abroad? Check below what the experts heard by the UOL.

Beware of volatility

With the scenario of ups and downs of the dollar on the radar, analysts recommend that small investors redouble their care with short-term bets on the foreign exchange market.

Last year, for example, the dollar peaked at BRL 5.80 in March, before hitting a low of BRL 4.90 in June — a drop of 15.5%. But then it rose again, going up to R$5.74 in December, an appreciation of 17.1%.

That is, the investor may have gains from the fluctuations that the dollar tends to present throughout this year, but he may also lose money.

Where to invest?

Market professionals often repeat that investment recommendations always vary from person to person, because strategies depend on each one’s goals and investor profile.

Specialists also point out that investing in dollars is different from buying dollars. There are several applications on the market that allow Brazilians to have a part of the wallet that accompanies the American currency, without necessarily having the banknotes or account in that currency.

When we talk about investing in dollars, we are usually referring to international investment, in dollarized assets, such as shares of foreign companies, global fixed income securities or international funds.

Rachel de Sá, chief economist at Rico

See below scenarios outlined by experts and guidelines for those who already have a dollar application or for those who are just thinking about joining now.

dollar as protection: for those who invested in assets linked to the dollar because of expenses in foreign currency, such as an international trip, the suggestion is to keep the application. After all, the purpose is not to win, but to avoid losses with exchange rate fluctuations.

dollar as speculation: Betting on the dollar for quick gains is a risky move, a strategy that analysts surveyed do not recommend for the small investor. Also, the decision to sell or not the position will depend on when the person entered the application.

Dollar as diversification: those who invested in investments that follow the dollar with the objective of having a part of the equity in foreign currency and, thus, diversify the portfolio, the recommendation is to continue in this business. Specialists point out that the investor can even take advantage of this moment to expand the slice of the portfolio dedicated to international investments.

That slipped of the dollar favors the part of the lease in international assets, which can be increased. We see much more risk of the dollar returning to BRL 5.70 than falling to BRL 5.00.

Rodrigo sgavioli, head of funds and allocation of XP

according to head of funds and allocation of XPRodrigo sgaviolithis scenario — of a falling dollar, but with the expectation of a new appreciation ahead — favors international investments protected from exchange variations (called exchange hedge).

This is the case of international investment funds that use derivatives for currency protection. In this way, the investor’s gain depends practically only on variations in the asset itself, for example, on the performance of BDRs or ETFs, without suffering from the variations of the dollar against the real.

Sgavioli gave an example of recommendations for an investor with a moderate profile—that is, neither conservative nor bold. In this profile, 17% of the portfolio should be allocated to international investments, with 3% in fixed income and 14% in variable income. And in the variable income part, 71% are hedged positions.

And who’s out, is it worth getting in now?

The answers for this investor who does not have an investment linked to the dollar will also depend on the objectives that each one has.

to speculate: as a short-term investment, the dollar close to R$ 5.20 is not yet a gateway to invest abroad, because there is a risk that the American currency will retreat a little more, influenced by factors such as high interest rates. So the short-term upside potential is not strong at this point.

to diversify: for those looking for investments in foreign exchange funds, BDRs or other businesses that track the US currency to start building an international share in the long-term portfolio deadline —looking at a horizon of at least three years—, the assessment is that it is worth taking advantage of this moment.

We say that the time is not right to start composing the share of international investments in the portfolio and advocates that this be done gradually. But if the person already has a separate amount of money to make this allocation, with clear long-term goals, I think it’s worth making this move now.

Rachel de Sá, Rico Investimentos

