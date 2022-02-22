Woman finds out boyfriend is married hours after donating kidney to him

posted on 02/22/2022 10:12



(credit: Personal Archive)

Mexican Maria José Lara was surprised to discover that her boyfriend was married hours after she donated a kidney to him. The young woman’s account was published by the magazine Marie Claire on Tuesday (2/22), but her story had already gone viral in a video on TikTok earlier this year.

According to Maria José, she met Mathias (not his real name) in 2016 through Facebook. The two lived in different cities in Mexico, but that didn’t stop them from having a relationship and seeing each other often. “I was super happy, at least I didn’t have to travel to see him, or spend money on it. Mathias always proposed to come and see me. I didn’t know much about him, only what he told me”, she recalls.

The relationship lasted about a year and Maria José even had plans for marriage. She knew his entire family. “When he came to visit me, we would go everywhere holding hands, he would pick me up at work, we would go to dinner, walk around the city. He wouldn’t hide me from anyone. For all that, I never thought he might have something hidden in your life,” he says.

However, at a certain point, he became ill. He was diagnosed with kidney failure and urgently needed a kidney transplant. Maria José remembers that she didn’t think twice and offered to be the donor, if she was compatible. “My family was against the donation, but I was already decided. I wouldn’t go back. I was willing to do everything for love”, she highlights.

With the exams approving the compatibility, Maria José went to the city of Mathias, where she underwent surgery. However, after the operation, she was surprised by a woman who claimed to be Mathias’ wife. “I was still a little groggy from the anesthesia when I suddenly saw a woman walk into my room. She seemed to be very happy, with a smile from ear to ear. ‘You are an angel. Thank you so much. You saved my husband’s life. ‘” the woman reportedly said.

Surprised by the revelation, she was still in disbelief. Mathias’ family soon took the woman out of the room and said that she had become confused. Maria José returned to her city and the relationship continued at a distance. However, she remembers that Mathias was increasingly distant, he didn’t want to talk anymore like he used to and didn’t even pay attention to her. That’s when she decided to return to the hospital where he was still hospitalized. Arriving there, she came across the same woman from the day of the surgery.

“I introduced myself to her: ‘Nice to meet you, I’m Maria José, Mathias’ girlfriend’. ‘How can you be his girlfriend if I’m his wife?’, she replied. Immediately, we both looked at him and asked what was happening. Paler than ever, Mathias seemed to be in a state of shock. I didn’t make a stand, I remained ‘thin’, in mine. She, who seemed incredulous, didn’t do anything either. It was as if no one could have the courage to do it. something at that moment. Super embarrassed and wanting to get out of there running, I turned around and left”, he recalls.

After the episode, she claims that she no longer had contact with Mathias. Despite all this, she says she doesn’t regret donating her kidney and saving the life of the person she thought was a faithful boyfriend. “My conscience remains clear, because I donated my kidney of my own volition. Nobody forced me to do anything. Today I think that everything must have been part of Mathias’ plan for me to fall in love with him and donate my kidney. It’s been almost six years since all this happened, I’m living my life in a healthy way, both in soul and body. I think it doesn’t matter what happened, or what he did to me. Just because I saved a life, it was worth it all the adventure I went through”, he says.