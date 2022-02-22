Woman found dead inside home after 2 years ‘missing’ – International

The macabre case took place in London, the capital of England. (photo: Justin Tallis/AFP) After two years of complaining about bad smell, the remains of a 61-year-old woman were found in an apartment in London, England, last Friday (18/2).

In addition to the fetid odor, the residents of the place also noticed that the elderly woman’s mailbox was full of letters. As reported by city newspapers, the woman was owed thousands of pounds in rent. Neighbors’ concern increased in 2020 after a notice was placed on the apartment door announcing a possible forced entry for a gas check.

“We repeatedly called the housing association because it was strange. I called them again and said I hadn’t seen this lady in months. The police came but they said that a lot of people had moved from London during the pandemic and she could be abroad. “, a resident told the Daily Mail.

Also according to the neighbor, she had to put a towel under the door to muffle the strong odor emanating from the apartment. The police decided to enter the apartment after a bicycle was abandoned in front of the woman’s door and the residents complained that it had not been removed.

After two years of complaining, the police finally broke down the door last week and found the woman’s dead body. “They broke down the door and revealed what I had feared all along – that she was dead,” said the neighbor.

Now, the woman’s body will undergo an autopsy to try to identify the cause of death.

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes