Xavier has a muscle injury detected and misses Corinthians

The defensive midfielder Xavier is absent for Corinthians in the coming weeks. Today (21) in the afternoon, in the re-presentation of the squad after the tie with Botafogo, in Ribeirão Preto, the midfielder was examined by the medical department and had a muscle injury detected in his left thigh. The club did not give a deadline for the player’s return to the pitch.

Cria do Terrão, the midfielder entered the second half of the match at the Santa Cruz stadium, remained on the field for just over 30 minutes and, at the end of the match, claimed muscle pain to the coaching staff. The athlete is already under the care of the medical department and will undergo intensive treatment to return as soon as possible to training with the ball at CT Joaquim Grava.

On the field, the Corinthians starters only participated in the warm-up and then went to the gym, where they performed regenerative exercises. According to information released by the club, the reserves were divided into three groups in an activity that instigated competition between them.

Then, at the end of training led by interim Fernando Lázaro, some Corinthians players remained on the pitch to complete a series of complementary activities, such as headers, submissions, free kicks and penalty kicks and other fundamentals of the game.

Timão returns to training tomorrow (22) in the morning and prepares for the game on Sunday (27), at 11 am (Brasília), against Red Bull Bragantino. The duel with Massa Bruta takes place at Neo Química Arena.