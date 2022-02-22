Xbox started “talking” with Activision after scandal involving CEO

And it hasn’t been long since the conversations started!

According to CNBC, Xbox began “talking” to Activision Blizzard after scandal involving developer conglomerate CEO Bobby Kotick.

According to the site, the conversations between Xbox and Activision Blizzard began after the revelation of cover-up scandals of cases of sexual abuse and death threats by CEO Bobby Kotick. The website said the talks started on the day November 19 with the CEO of the developer and Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox.

Negotiations to purchase Activision Blizzard began during stock drop from the publisher, which had already recorded a drop of 11%, which confirms that Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard at a big “discount”. Negotiations were also taking place after Spencer confirmed that he would “review” Xbox’s relationship with the publisher.

Finally, the site stated that the “green light” for the Activision Blizzard purchase negotiations was given a day later, on the day November 20, after the CEO of Microsoft confirmed that it was interested in buying the publisher. Check out what the website said:

“On November 19, 2021, during a conversation on a different topic between Mr. Spencer and Mr. Kotick, Mr. Spencer raised that Microsoft was interested in discussing strategic opportunities between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft and asked if it would be possible to have a call between the CEO of Activision Blizzard and Mr. Nadella the next day.” he said, and added:

“In the November 20, 2021 call between Mr. Kotick and Mr. Nadella, Mr. Nadella indicated that Microsoft was interested in exploring a strategic combination with Activision Blizzard.” finished.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay up to date with all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

It is worth remembering that you can sign the Xbox Game Pass ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Valid for new subscribers only.

O Xbox Game Pass ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that having allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Goldhave exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription game library, where you will have available a large amount of titles updated every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. In addition, Ultimate subscribers have access to the catalog of EA PLAYwith more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.