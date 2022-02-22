Xiaomi 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 receives approval by Anatel

The Xiaomi 12 can now be marketed in Brazil. The Chinese manufacturer’s top-of-the-line cell phone received approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and appears in the agency’s system. TudoCelular had access to the document, whose certification date is on January 26 this year. The order was made by DL Electronics, the company responsible for selling Chinese brand products in the country.

The Xiaomi 12 family was presented at the end of December last year, in China, highlighting the change in nomenclature, by abandoning the “Mi” brand and betting directly on the manufacturer’s name. The smartphone has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, accompanied by up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. It also comes equipped with a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

In the camera set, there are three rear sensors, led by the main 50 MP. The 13 MP ultrawide and 5 MP telemacro complete the trio. In addition to them, there is also the 32 MP front lens. The specs still contain a 4,500 mAh battery and Android 11 – under the MIUI 12.5 interface – as the operating system. For now, it is not known which variants of RAM and ROM will come to the Brazilian market. Now with the release of Anatel, the DL will be able to present the device in the country at any time. What do you expect from the arrival of Xiaomi 12 in Brazil? Comment with us!

