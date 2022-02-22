Young man eats leftovers from friend and has legs amputated | Bizarre

Severe stomach pain and nausea. These were the symptoms that led to a young man being rushed to the hospital, suffering kidney failure and falling into a coma. All because he consumed the leftovers of a meal from his colleague that had been stored in the fridge since the night before. Needless to say, as soon as he consumed the food, the young man began to feel sick.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, “JC”, as he was identified, was admitted to the hospital with the above-reported symptoms after eating rice, chicken and other leftovers from a restaurant. Five hours before he was admitted, his skin tone had become more intense, prompting a friend to rush him to the emergency room for treatment.

His condition worsened and after being sedated, part of all his fingers had to be amputated, as well as both legs below the knees.

KIDNEY FAILURE

In the first hospital visited, the bacterium was identified neisseria meningitidis in the young person’s blood, known as “sepsis”. He suffered kidney failure within a day after eating the meal stored in the refrigerator. The damage was so severe that he had to be transferred to another hospital by helicopter.

The doctor in charge of the case explained that when the bacteria is in the blood, blood vessels dilate, causing the pressure to drop, preventing oxygen from entering the organs. “As your hands and feet get cold, they run out of oxygen,” he adds. JC’s skin tissue received excess blood and caused necrosis. That is, the death of the body’s tissues after infection.

FELL INTO A COMA

JC had no allergies and had already received all the vaccines as a child, but the doctors found that although he received the first dose of the meningitis vaccine, he did not get the booster dose four years later, when he was 16, which is recommended. He fell into a coma, but regained consciousness 26 days later when his medical condition improved.