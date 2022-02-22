Young man is saved in an unusual way when he falls into a trapdoor; watch the video | Unusual World

A young man was unexpectedly saved after falling into a trapdoor in Turkey. As he was fiddling with his cell phone while walking, 19-year-old Abdullah Mut didn’t see the hole in the ground and ended up falling. The fall was prevented by a pile of boxes on the lower floor.
In images shared on social media, it is possible to see the moment he falls and then leans on the boxes, which avoided serious injuries.
According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place in a shopping mall in Istanbul last Monday (14) while a driver was delivering goods. The young man said he “doesn’t know how it happened”.
“I don’t know how it happened. I had my phone in my hand and was busy with work at the time. I didn’t see it and I fell. I happened to land on a pile of boxes. They were unloading goods that day. Then I went back to the my office”, he told the British portal.