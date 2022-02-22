Young man is saved in an unusual way when he falls into a trapdoor; watch the video | Unusual World

reproduction The young man was looking at his cell phone and did not see the trapdoor

A young man was unexpectedly saved after falling into a trapdoor in Turkey. As he was fiddling with his cell phone while walking, 19-year-old Abdullah Mut didn’t see the hole in the ground and ended up falling. The fall was prevented by a pile of boxes on the lower floor.

In images shared on social media, it is possible to see the moment he falls and then leans on the boxes, which avoided serious injuries.

CCTV footage in Turkey captured images of a young man, distracted by his phone, falling into a storage hole and being saved by a pile of boxes. pic.twitter.com/RAGpwcbeEJ — Dublin News Live  (@DublinNewsLive) February 17, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place in a shopping mall in Istanbul last Monday (14) while a driver was delivering goods. The young man said he “doesn’t know how it happened”.

“I don’t know how it happened. I had my phone in my hand and was busy with work at the time. I didn’t see it and I fell. I happened to land on a pile of boxes. They were unloading goods that day. Then I went back to the my office”, he told the British portal.