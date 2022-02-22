Youtuber spends 100 days inside the Metaverse and freaks out halfway through; see the video

Last week, content creator Ryan Trahan, from the United States, posted a video on his YouTube channel where he recorded what it was like to spend 100 days inside the Metaverse.

To immerse himself in the virtual world, Trahan isolated himself at home and wore virtual reality glasses throughout the experience. He didn’t even take off his gear during meals or when brushing his teeth. Or even sleeping!

Instead of simply playing, the youtuber chose to create an account of his adventure, having an immersive experience, exploring the various environments of the Metaverse and interacting with people.

Inside the Metaverse

In the early days, Ryan (or “Bryan” in the Metaverse) befriended Klay, an avatar dressed in stormtrooper who accompanied part of the youtuber’s journey in the virtual world.

During the experience, he played mini golf, played with ducks, went to the movies, watched a lunar eclipse, drove a race car, explored the planet Mars, visited a zoo, among other virtual experiences.

It is also possible to see how brands are already present in the Metaverse, as is the case of McDonald’s, a meeting place for Bryan and Klay.

Tiredness after the 50th day

Initially, the youtuber was even having fun in the virtual world, including the most curious or strange things, such as the fact that people spend all day seeing themselves in front of mirrors inside the Metaverse.

However, from the 50th day onwards, especially after Klay disappeared from one hour to the next, the experience began to lose its charm.

In the video, Ryan acknowledged that he was no longer having fun. He even threw a party to increase his popularity and make new friends, but he still missed his virtual friend.

This abrupt loss made the youtuber start to reflect on the Metaverse, a virtual reality that he believes will be commonplace in our daily lives soon.

“The only person I’ve ever met that I really like, I don’t even know how to get in touch with her. I don’t even know how to ask Klay to come back into existence,” she vented.

Despite the twist at the end, the experience messed with Ryan’s head.

He concluded that the metaverse isn’t bad, but that perhaps “we need to spend more time being ourselves.”

Video on Youtube

In December of last year, Ryan had already published a similar experience on YouTube, but exploring the world of Minecraft VR.

By the time of writing this article, the 100-day adventure inside the Metaverse had over 4.5 million views. The video can be seen below: