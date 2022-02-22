Zé Ricardo reveals that he will have a meeting at Vasco to know details of the SAF: ‘Looking forward to seeing the next steps’

O Vasco closed an agreement with 777 Partners for the sale of 70% of its SAF and looks forward to a different future. In an interview with the channel “Attention, Vascaínos”, coach Zé Ricardo revealed that he will have a meeting, this Tuesday, with the Football Committee and people linked to the board. The purpose of this conversation is to know more details and make plans.

– Not only me, but the fans, staff and players must be happy. A good part of this contribution comes to pay off debts owed to creditors, pay debts to players, many of whom are still at the club, and bring the bills up to date. But a part of it destined for football, we need to celebrate, but with our feet on the ground, to be able to apply this money well, to be punctual with the athletes that we may invite, but the most important thing is to arrive at the club tomorrow and be able to see hope on the faces of athletes and employees, because Vasco needs to be competitive again. We are here making our contribution to that – said Zé Ricardo, and added:



– As a commander, I look forward to seeing the next steps, tomorrow we already have a meeting with the committee and people linked to the board to know more details and, from there, outline actions in the short and medium term. Cheer and seek solutions to bring joy to the crowd again. Companies that are investing are aware of Vasco’s potential or they would not make this type of investment. With the strength of our fans and with things in their place, Vasco will be a very strong team on the national scene again – he added.

In addition, the Hill Giant will introduce Colombian defender Juan Quintero this Tuesday. The team returns to the field on Saturday, at 5 pm, in the classic against Fluminense, at Nilton Santos, for the 9th round. The team has 19 points and is momentarily in second place in the Guanabara Cup.