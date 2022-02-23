3 Achievable and Easy Exercise Goals That Will Make You Feel Better

Many people set annual goals, including putting physical exercise into their routine. However, not all can achieve this goal. Thus, some experts warn that the main reason for this is due to the fact that people set unrealistic goals: very heavy exercises, mismatched schedules, among others.

In this way, thinking about helping you set real goals that can guarantee you a good physical condition to perform various daily activities, we have listed the best exercise options. Curious? Follow the article.

Step One: Set Your Goal

The first step in achieving daily physical activities is learning to set goals. Thus, it is advisable to divide the objectives according to the degree of relevance.

Set specific goals, such as “training three times a week” instead of “training more”. And then organize your weekly schedule in favor of that goal so that you can achieve it.

After setting the weekly goal, imagine a relevant goal for the month. Example: I want to become stronger in a month, so do exercises for this action.

Some fitness goals

1- Train 12 days a month

Building a habit is essential. So, how about setting a goal of training three days a week for a month? Mark the ideal days on your schedule, and if you can meet the goal, try 16 days of training next month.

2- Do X push-ups in a month

Set goals for improving fitness by evaluating how you perform physical exercises. Start by doing X knee push-ups and allow yourself to reach, who knows, by the end of the month, a goal of 10 push-ups without support. The harder it is, the better the chances of progress.

3- Complete a 5km race

Running is an exercise that requires a lot of physical conditioning. In this way, those who are not prepared should start slowly. Set a goal of reaching 5 km in three months. Finally, exercise your breathing and try to run a greater distance each day.