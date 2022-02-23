50 years later, Nixon’s triangle tilts against the US; read the article – International

Richard Nixon must be surprised, wherever he is. 50 years ago, on an icy February 21, 1972, he landed in Beijing to bring your country closer to a China poor and isolated. In common, he and Mao Tse-tung nurtured the desire to reduce the influence of Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR)which claimed the leadership of the communist world and with which Beijing had broken in the previous decade.

Half a century later, the Russiaheir to the Soviet empire, changed its place in this “strategic triangle” and today allies itself with China in opposing the U.S and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Before this geopolitical rearrangement, the US and China had four decades of engagement, which had its origins in the eight days that Nixon and First Lady Patty Nixon spent in the Asian country in 1972. The epic electrified the Americans glued to their TV screens, starting with the descent of the couple from the presidential plane. Patty wore a red overcoat, the timeless color of the Chinese, which became even more popular after the Communist Revolution of 1949. The first person Nixon shook hands with was Zhou EnlaiChina’s most popular prime minister, whose outstretched hand had been ignored in 1954 by then-US Secretary of State John Foster Dulles at the Geneva Conference that discussed outstanding issues of the Korean and Indochina wars.

When Nixon arrived in Beijing, China was mired in the Cultural Revolution, the movement that demonized the West, increased the country’s isolation, and allowed Mao Zedong to send his opponents into the communist party to death or domestic exile. Among them, Deng Xiaoping, who would take advantage of the door opened by Nixon’s visit to initiate, in 1978, the reforms that catapulted China to the position of the second largest economy in the world, for which the relationship with the US was essential.

From visit to victory

The visit to Beijing and Shanghai of the conservative American president, affiliated with the Republican Party, changed the course of history and was one of the pieces of the puzzle that would lead to the US victory over the USSR in the Cold War.

Despite the rapprochement in 1972, diplomatic relations between the Americans and Chinese would only be reestablished in January 1979, a decision that was marked by another historic visit, this time by Deng Xiaoping to the United States.

The Chinese leader was received by the Democratic president Jimmy Carter, visited Coca-Cola, Boeing and Ford factories, was on a NASA space station and wore a cowboy hat at a Texas rodeo. He also made a point of meeting with Nixon, who had resigned in 1974 amid the scandal. watergate. Begrudgingly, Carter invited his predecessor to Deng’s reception at the White House.

In December of the same 1979, the Soviet Union invaded the Afghanistan, one of the countries that border China, which was seen by Beijing as a threat. the movement of Moscow strengthened ties between Washington and Beijing, who began to collaborate on a covert operation to support Afghan insurgent groups in Pakistan. China also allowed the US to install stations on its territory to monitor Soviet activities in Central Asia.

Relations between Moscow and Beijing were not normalized until 1989, after the Soviets withdrew their troops from Afghanistan. With the dissolution of the USSR, in 1991, China and Russia began to see reasons to get closer, in order to balance the unipolar world that emerged from the end of the Cold War, with the US in a hegemonic position. But the “quasi-alliance” celebrated by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in early February represents an inflection and reflects the deterioration in China and Russia’s relationship with the United States.

Nixon’s 1972 visit began to be secretly planned the previous year by then-head of the National Security Council, Henry Kissinger. But Nixon’s desire to get closer to China was clear before he reached the White House. “Looking at the long term, we simply cannot afford to leave China forever outside the family of nations, there to feed its fantasies, cherish its hatreds and threaten its neighbors. There is no place on our small planet for a billion potentially capable people to live in rabid isolation.” Foreign Affairs in 1967.

In the same text, he stressed that the world would only be safe if China changed. According to Nixon, the Asian country needed to abandon foreign adventures and focus on solving its domestic problems. Deng did just that, and China changed. It remains to be seen what Nixon would think of the outcome.

*Executive director of the Brazil-China Business Council and former correspondent for Estadão in Washington and Beijing