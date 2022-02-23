6 Realme smartphones to buy with up to 35% off

Created in 2018, the Chinese brand Realme is gaining more and more space among people looking for smartphones with powerful settings, above-average design and good value for money.

Now imagine joining these three pillars of the brand with a lightning and special promotion from AliExpress?! That’s exactly what the Chinese retail giant is doing this week.

With the right to a super special price for the worldwide launch of Realme 9 Pro and several other models of the brand, free shipping, discount coupons and super fast delivery within 15 days to all of Brazil.

Among the products featured in the promotion, we selected 6 models that meet different audiences and desires. Just take a look:

Worldwide launch by Realme, the 9 Pro is costing between R$1,378.73 and R$2,474.68 in the promotion, depending on the chosen combo

Realme’s worldwide launch, the 9 Pro is costing between R$1,378.73 and R$2,474.68 in the promotion, depending on the chosen combo. Despite being an intermediate model of the brand, the Realme 9 Pro has interesting configurations for its category, such as the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 6.6-inch screen in Full HD+ resolution and 5,000 mAh battery.

The set of cameras is worth the investment in the device, with a front of 16 MP and three lenses on the back, the main one of 64 MP, an ultrawide of 8 MP and a macro of 2 MP.

The plus version of the 9 Pro is costing between R$1,570.98 and R$1,999.76 in the promotion, depending on the combo chosen

The plus version of the 9 Pro is costing between R$1,570.98 and R$1,999.76 in the promotion, depending on the chosen combo. The model is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip with eight cores and has two versions for memory and storage: 6GB of RAM with 128GB of ROM and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. The battery is 4,500mAh with support for 60W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the plus version of the 9 Pro also has a 16MP front, but it has a simpler rear set, the main being 50MP with a Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8 aperture and OIS stabilization, the 8MP ultrawide with aperture f/2.2, and the 2MP macro with f/2.4 aperture.

Realme C25s is in the promotion costing between R$ 789.64 and R$ 1,116.59, depending on the chosen combo

For those looking for a more basic smartphone model, the Realme C25s can be a good choice, as it is on sale costing between R$789.64 and R$1,116.59, depending on the chosen combo.

The model has a Helio G85 MediaTek processor and has a battery of no less than 6000 mAh. The triple set of cameras on the rear has the main one with 13 megapixels, which allows the Realme C25s to take photos with a resolution of 4163×3122 pixels and record videos in high definition (Full HD) with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

Realme GT Neo 2 is on AliExpress promotion between BRL 2,036.15 and BRL 2,679.31, depending on the chosen combo

Flagship of the Chinese brand, the Realme GT Neo 2 is aimed at those looking for performance and quality in the same device and is on AliExpress promotion between R$ 2,036.15 and R$ 2,679.31, depending on the chosen combo.

The smartphone has a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a frequency of 120 Hz, in addition to HDR 10+ and a display that has a 16 MP front camera with special filters. The 5,000 mAh battery has 65W fast charging and, according to Realme, performs a full charge in 36 minutes.

Its triple set of cameras on the rear is formed by a 64 MP main lens with artificial intelligence features, an 8 MP ultra wide lens and a 2 MP macro sensor, which allow you to shoot videos in 4K at 30 fps or in FHD, at 30 fps and 60 fps.

Realme 9i is on sale for R$ 1,810.35

Newly launched, the Realme 9i has a promotional value of R$ 1,810.35 and has the Snapdragon 680 processor. The model also has a long-lasting battery (5,000 mAh), fast charging of up to 33 watts (charger in the box) and efficient set of triple rear cameras: the main 50 megapixel (f/1.8); a 2 megapixel macro; and a 2 megapixel black and white portrait. The front camera has 16 megapixels for you to take stylish photos and videos.

Realme GT Master Edition is costing in the AliExpress promotion between R$ 1,634.17 and R$ 2,116.55

Costing in the AliExpress promotion between R$1,634.17 and R$2,116.55, depending on the combo chosen, the GT Master Edition comes equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, which allows for a great gaming experience.

In terms of memory and cameras the model also does not disappoint. The device has two versions, one with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and another with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. In addition to a 32 MP front camera and three rear cameras divided between: a main lens with a 64 MP sensor; a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor; and a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor. All this wrapped up in a visual developed by designer Naoto Fukusawa.

