6 stocks to buy and have chances of winning up to 3.29%, according to Ágora and BTG – Money Times

With the sanctions imposed by the American president Joe Biden The Russiathe international markets managed to have a calm in relation to the last few days.

THE Agora Investments it’s the BTG released their investment recommendations for the day.

At actions suggested are from chart analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

the outside scenery

The main equity markets in Asia closed in the blue this Wednesday (23), after Biden’s statement.

The Hang Seng Index of the Stock Exchange Hong Kongclosed with an advance of 0.60%, at 23,660 points.

At China continental, the index Shanghai led the rise of Asian stocks, with an advance of 0.93%, to 3,489 points.

The decree that formalized the measure called for Russian forces to enter the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which lie in the Donbas region of eastern Russia. Ukraine.

At Europeexchanges operate in blue.

At around 8:00 am, the index STOXX 600which includes the most traded European stocks on the markets, rose 0.73%, with 458 points.

US U.SPutin’s sanctions appear to have relieved investors.

At 8:18 am, the dow jones rose 0.61% to 33,731 points.

already the S&P rose 0.69% to 4,329.5 points.

O Nasdaqin turn, was up 0.96% to 13,995.75.

The actions indicated

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to clear positions.

BTG Company ticker Entry (R$) 1st target (R$) earning potential 2nd target (R$) earning potential Stop (R$) BRF BRFS3 19.46 19.80 1.75% 20.10 3.29% 19.15 assaí ASAI3 13.14 13.40 1.98% 13.57 3.27% 12.89 hapvida HAPV3 12.46 12.69 1.85% 12.86 3.21% 12.24

Now Company ticker Entry (R$) 1st target (R$) earning potential 2nd target (R$) earning potential Stop (R$) electrobras ELET3 34.19 34.67 1.40% – – 33.94 D’Or Network RDOR3 51.12 51.84 1.41% – – 50.75 locate RENT3 61.73 62.60 1.41% – – 61.27

Check out the investment methodology and analysts’ warnings:

BTG methodology: Asset with suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as asset with suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the trade must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at that point (suggested stop), without the operation being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset opens with a gap, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.