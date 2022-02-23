7 Foods That Seem Harmless But Are Very Toxic

At every meal, It’s important to pay attention to what you eat. Avoiding excess fat, salt, sugars and ultra-processed foods is the first step towards a healthier and more balanced life.

However, sometimes, some foods considered toxic end up being included in our diet without realizing it. Some of them, depending on the amount and method of preparation, are very bad for health and can even lead to death.

The nutritionist of Apetit Food Services, Marileia Bordinassi de Nadai, listed some of them below. Check out!

7 Foods That Can Be Toxic to Humans That You Didn’t Know

1. Nutmeg

This spice used in many dishes can cause serious health problems when consumed in large quantities. Ingestion of 10 grams is capable of causing fever, nausea, headaches and vomiting. The symptoms are similar to those caused by the use of synthetic drugs, such as amphetamines, for example.

2. White beans

When consumed raw, food can be a villain of the body’s well-being. That’s because it carries high levels of hydrogen cyanide under these conditions. Such a chemical compound is highly toxic to humans. Therefore, white beans must be well cooked. A tip is to leave the pan uncovered to let the poison out and then throw the cooking water away.

3. Apple and cherry seed

When crushed, the seeds release cyanide. Even at not so high levels, consuming them in large amounts can cause intoxication. Therefore, the tip is to be careful not to ingest the seeds while eating the fruit.

4. Cassava

Both cassava root and leaves also release hydrogen cyanide when poorly prepared. Therefore, it is essential that cassava is always well cooked and the leaves are roasted. The consumption of food without having gone to the pan correctly can cause vomiting, acute intoxication and vertigo.

5. Tomato

The tomato stem, as well as its leaves, are toxic ingredients for the body. They carry the so-called glycoalkaloids, substances that should be avoided in food consumption. When it enters the body, it can cause confusion, weakness and, in more severe cases, lead to a coma.

6. Almonds

Almonds also contain cyanide in their composition. However, in this case, they are usually processed to remove all the poison before they become fit for consumption.

7. Potato

Potato leaves also contain glycoalkaloids, which cause gastrointestinal upset and lead to stress. In certain cases, the poison can reach the potatoes. To know if the food has also become toxic, just see if its color is greenish or starting to sprout.