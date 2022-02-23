8 symptoms of Omicron in vaccinated people

Researchers from Norway identified the eight main symptoms of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in people who were vaccinated with two doses of the immunizer. In the small survey, the most common symptom was cough – present in more than 80% of those infected. In addition, nasal congestion and fatigue rank second and third, respectively, in the ranking of covid-19.

Published in scientific journal Eurosurveillancethe study on the main symptoms of Ômicron in vaccinated people was developed by researchers from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and Oslo University Hospital, both in Norway.

Cough, nasal congestion and fatigue are the three main symptoms of Omicron in vaccinated people (Image: Reproduction/Brittany Colette/Unsplash)

Can I have covid even vaccinated?

It is worth remembering that no vaccine against covid-19 is 100% effective, that is, cases of the disease can occur even in those immunized. The point is that, so far, vaccines have shown significant protection against severe cases of the disease, in which the patient can be hospitalized and eventually die.

“Our preliminary investigation of the first outbreak in Norway with Ômicron supports the notion that this SARS-CoV-2 variant is highly transmissible even among fully vaccinated people,” the authors state. Based on this evidence and other studies on immunity against covid, experts recommend the application of booster doses, as these boost patients’ immunity.

Omicron in vaccinated people

In the study, scientists defined the main symptoms of Ômicron, from infections that occurred at a party on November 26, 2021. At the time, one of those present had returned from South Africa, the place of origin of the new variant, in November 24th of last year.

“Following the detection of the outbreak on November 30, all party participants were requested by doctors from the municipality in Oslo to remain in quarantine at home for 10 days and immediately undergo a PCR test,” the authors explain.

The celebration was attended by 117 participants. Of this total, 111 were identified and participated in the study. According to the authors, most of the participants (96%) in the research had two doses of the vaccine against covid-19. This means that 107 people were immunized, but no one had received a booster dose.

Study from Norway investigates the symptoms of covid in people who have been immunized (Image: Reproduction/FabrikaPhoto/Envato)

After testing, the researchers identified 81 people (73%) infected with the coronavirus. Of this total, 66 (59%) were confirmed cases of Ômicron and 15 (14%) were probable cases. This is because the second group performed only one PCR test and the samples did not undergo sequencing.

Interestingly, one participant was infected with Delta (B.1.671.2) and was later excluded from further analyses, according to the authors.

Main symptoms of Omicron in vaccinees

According to the researchers, most cases of Omicron were symptomatic people. Of the survey, only one patient was infected and showed no symptoms of the disease, which was considered an exception.

Among the 80 cases, the main symptoms identified by the Ômicron study were:

Cough: present in 83% of cases; Coryza and nasal congestion: present in 78% of cases; Fatigue and lethargy: present in 74% of cases; Sore throat: present in 72% of cases; Headache: present in 68% of cases; Muscle pain: present in 58% of cases; Fever: present in 54% of cases; sneezing: present in 43% of cases.

According to the authors, “none of the cases required hospitalization by December 13, 2021.” Despite the importance of these early discoveries and the validation of the vaccine’s need, the researchers say that more analysis is needed to verify the real risks of Ômicron.

“More systematic surveillance and research are needed to determine the epidemiological and clinical characteristics of the Ômicron variant and appropriate control measures for managing outbreaks.”

Source: Eurosurveillance