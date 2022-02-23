About 10 million have not yet withdrawn the PIS/Papep Fund

About 10.6 million Brazilians have not yet withdrawn money from the PIS/Pasep Fund. Who is saying this is Caixa Econômica Federal itself. According to official information, something around R$ 23.5 billion is forgotten there, still waiting for someone to take this amount. It is what is known.

According to official information, the people who are entitled to the benefit in question are those who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988. This work must have taken place for at least one month. This applies to employees who have worked in the private sector as well as to public servants.

What needs to be clear is that this balance will only be available until July 1, 2025. If no one takes the money by this deadline, then the amount will return to the Union’s hands. And then it won’t help much thing to ask to recover the amount. The Federal Government will no longer make the return.

Caixa Econômica Federal’s assessment is that many people have simply forgotten that they are entitled to the money in question. As we are talking about years that are based on decades ago, one can imagine that the target audience here is naturally formed by older people. As a long time has passed, many of them do not even know they have this right.

Another hypothesis that Caixa Econômica is evaluating is the question of the death of these people. One imagines that at least a part of these 10 million users is no longer alive. In this case, the legislation allows the money to go to the heir or natural successor. And the fact is that a lot of people don’t know that either.

How to apply for the PIS/Pasep Fund

According to official information, since 2020 Caixa Econômica Federal is the bank responsible for the payments of this PIS/Pasep Fund. This is because it is done together with the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

So, to request the money in question, the user will have to open the FGTS app. It is therefore not necessary to leave the house to carry out this process. There in the app, you will click on the options My Withdrawals, Other Withdrawal Situations and then click on PIS/Pasep.

It is worth remembering that the citizen will be able to choose to indicate an account to receive this money. Caixa Econômica Federal informs that there is no additional charge in this regard. It is what is known.

Different from Allowance

It is important not to get confused at this point. The PIS/Pasep Fund is different from the PIS/Pasep Allowance. Especially at this moment, the citizen can end up confusing the two points because of the current information.

The Fund, as said, is given to people who are already at an advanced stage of age. In this year’s case, it is being given to citizens who were working decades ago.

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance is paid every year to public and private workers as well. This is money that goes to people who earn an average of up to two minimum wages per month. It is what is known.