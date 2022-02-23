After 2 years, Brazilian tourists will be able to enter Italy – Época Negócios

+



Venice, Italy. After 2 years, Brazilian tourists will be able to enter the country. (Photo: Marco Secchi/Getty Images)

The Minister of Health of Italy, Roberto Speranza, announced this Tuesday (22) that the country will no longer require quarantine due to Covid-19 of people who come from countries outside the European Union.

Among the beneficiaries is Brazil, which for about two years has had the entry veto of tourists in force, allowing entry only in specific cases.

“From March 1st, for arrivals from all countries outside of Europe, the same rules already established for European countries will be in force. For entry into Italy, one of the conditions of the green pass will be sufficient: vaccination certificate, certificate of cure or negative test”, wrote the minister.

The new rules were announced shortly after the European Union recommended that member states withdraw health rules for everyone who has been vaccinated with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Health Organization (WHO) or who have been cured. of illness in the last 180 days.

However, the Italian decree does not specify which immunizers will be accepted – whether all or just EU ones.

Currently, the green pass recognizes the formulas used in the block: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Janssen and Novavax.

The opening is another step towards the resumption of “normality” in the country with the consistent drop in cases and deaths and the high vaccination coverage of people over 12 years old (about 90%). The idea is that, on March 31, the state of emergency enacted in March 2020 at the beginning of the health crisis will also be ended.