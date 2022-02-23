After meeting with Lula, France finds alliance ‘likely’ in SP

After participating in a meeting with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 22, former governor Márcio França (PSB) said that the PT and PSB “probably” will be together in the dispute by the government of São Paulo regardless of the formation of a party federation between the two acronyms.

At the meeting, the pessebist suggested to the PT that a poll of voting intentions be contracted by the two parties after May to define who would be the candidate: Márcio França or former mayor Fernando Haddad, who is a PT pre-candidate.

“PSB and PT have a consolidated tendency to walk together in Brazil. In São Paulo, I think we will be together. I had suggested a formula, a survey, to test who has the best conditions. his name if I’m at the front, I don’t object,” said the former governor at the end of the meeting, which took place at the Lula Institute’s headquarters.







Former SP Governor Márcio França (PSB) Photo: Ronaldo Silva / Futura Press

Also according to França, there is a “problem” in launching two candidacies from the same field in the state. “Training is training, game is game. There are kicks, you get hurt,” he said. At the meeting, Lula and the pessebist differed in their analysis of where the voters of former governor Geraldo Alckmin, who is appointed as a candidate for vice president on Lula’s ticket, will go.

“Where will Alckmin’s votes go? In my view, more will come to me”, stated Márcio França. The PSB pre-candidate, however, defended the unit. “The main thing is unity, and that everyone is together from now on in this formatting with Alckmin, Kassab and whoever can come”.