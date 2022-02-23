After Putin’s announcement, Brazil suggests ‘negotiated solution’ to Russia-Ukraine crisis

The country has become an important part of international diplomacy after Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to the Russian president last week

Vyacheslav Prokofyev/EFE/EPA/Kremlin/Sputnkik Jair Bolsonaro declared that he is in solidarity with Russia during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin



O Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a note this Tuesday, 22, suggesting a “negotiated solution” to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The statement comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin, recognize the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions and authorize the deployment of troops to “keep the peace” in Donetsk and Lugansk. Western countries fear that Putin’s move will result in an invasion of Ukraine. One day after the announcement by the Russian president, Itamaraty positioned itself in defense of the “legitimate security interests” of the countries. “Given the situation created around the status of the self-proclaimed state entities of Donetsk and Luhansk, Brazil reaffirms the need to seek a negotiated solution, based on the Minsk Accords, and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of Russia and of Ukraine and the need to respect the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”, says a note.

“[O Brasil] calls on all parties involved to prevent an escalation of violence and to establish, as soon as possible, channels of dialogue capable of peacefully addressing the situation on the ground”, he concludes. Brazil ended up becoming a character in the diplomatic crisis after President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to his Russian counterpart. From the beginning, the Chief Executive stressed that the meeting did not have political objectives, but commercial ones. The visit, however, was not welcomed by the U.S, who criticized Bolsonaro’s speech when he said he was in solidarity with Russia. According to the US State Department, the president’s speech “couldn’t have been worse”.