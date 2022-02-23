After sending troops to Ukraine, Russia says it is ‘ready to negotiate’ | World

reproduction Russian President Vladimir Putin

A day after President Vladimir Putin announced that he would recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine and send military troops to the region, the Russian government said it was ready to negotiate with the United States.

“Even in these difficult times, we say: we are ready for negotiations,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. According to her, Chancellor Sergei Lavrov will go to Geneva to discuss the crisis with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken next Thursday (24).

Yesterday, after announcing the independence of Luhansk and Donetsk, where pro-Moscow separatists have controlled much of the territory since 2014 and waged a war that has left around 15,000 dead, Putin ordered a “peace mission” to be sent to the two territories.

Ukrainian soldiers say two soldiers were killed by gunfire by pro-Russian separatists in the last 24 hours in the Donbass region.

After the Russian president’s decisions, the United Kingdom and other nations began announcing economic sanctions on the country. On Monday (21), US President Joe Biden signed an executive order with financial sanctions on Donetsk and Luhanks. In Italy, several politicians also spoke out in favor of the penalty after Putin’s speech.

In addition, Oil and Exchange reacted to the deployment of Russian troops. Global stocks fall and oil approaches $100.