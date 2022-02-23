Agreement between Corinthians and Vitor Pereira relieves pressure on Duilio after criticism in the search for a coach | Corinthians

President Duilio Monteiro Alves lived irritated days at CT Joaquim Grava and Parque São Jorge. While trying to shield Corinthians during negotiations for the new coach, he began to be bombarded by the delay in concluding the deal. It was 20 days without a coach.

And it was upon completing that mark, last Monday, that things changed. The ge reported that the agreement between the Portuguese Vitor Pereira and Corinthians is close to happening. The club should announce the signing as early as this Wednesday.

– I spent some time with him yesterday (Monday) in CT. Huge pressure – said a person close to the president in conversation with the ge.

Read too:

+ Who is Vitor Pereira: see curiosities about the coach

+ Diego Costa wants to negotiate with Corinthians again

1 of 4 President Duilio Monteiro Alves watching Corinthians training — Photo: Bruno Cassucci President Duilio Monteiro Alves watching Corinthians training — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

Duilio spoke only once about the search for a coach, in an interview with Sportv’s Grande Círculo. Days later, in the face of so much conflicting information, he explained to the ge who would not talk about speculation before the conclusion of a deal.

“I’ve learned, I won’t say anything more about any negotiation,” Duilio said.

Duílio was uncomfortable. After Jorge Jesus’ refusal, shortly after Sylvinho’s resignation, the football board was nominated for the name of Vitor Pereira by businessmen Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian. Due to the coach’s apparent lack of interest in coming to Brazilian football, other names appeared on the table, such as Luís Castro..

There were two video conversations with Castro, a mutual interest on both sides, an agreement on the way, but an obstacle: the fine of R$ 7 million charged by Al Duhail, from Qatar, for the release of the coach.

2 of 4 Vitor Pereira, coach in the sights of Corinthians — Photo: Getty Images Vitor Pereira, coach in the sights of Corinthians — Photo: Getty Images

Corinthians did not agree to put its hand in its pocket and waited for the intermediaries to resolve the situation on the basis of negotiation. Botafogo said they would pay and closed with the coach. Hat’s repercussion irritated Duílio and his board. And the fans…

– Hearing so much recent nonsense bothers us, but it’s part – said a person from the board, upset with the tone of criticism against the trio formed by Duílio, director Roberto de Andrade and football manager Alessandro Nunes.

Léo Miranda explains Vitor Pereira’s style of play: “He likes to prioritize defensive organization”

With probable announcement this Wednesday, Vitor Pereira will be the third coach to work in the management of Duilio. Before him, Vagner Mancini and Sylvinho were in charge. Duilio’s idea is to close a two-season contract, so that the professional will stay with him until the management passes, at the end of 2023.

On social networks, a sign of relief already on Tuesday night: a post in a joking tone showed Duilio in Portugal.

Some issues still hinder the official announcement, but there is great confidence on the part of everyone involved for Vitor Pereira to take over the team starting next week.. Before, on Sunday, Fernando Lázaro should lead the team at 11 am, against Red Bull Bragantino, at Neo Química Arena.