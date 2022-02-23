Aid Brasil influences consumer confidence

The Auxílio Brasil program, in addition to providing support to Brazilians who need it most, also had an effect on consumer confidence.

In this sense, the ICC (Consumer Confidence Index) was recently published by Ibre FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas).

In this new indicator, then, it was possible to see an increase of 2.9 points in this month of February, which totals 77 points. That is, the largest ICC that has been registered since the month of August 2021.

This result can be answered by increasing the public and benefit of the program. In this way, Auxílio Brasil reaches 18 million Brazilians with a minimum ticket of R$400.

Researcher claims influence of Auxílio Brasil

According to the research coordinator, Viviane Seda Bittencourt, the new data indicate that citizens are more optimistic.

“In February, there was an improvement in consumer confidence influenced by a less negative assessment of the current situation and by an increase in expectations regarding the coming months”, he explained.

In addition, the specialist also indicates that more Brazilians intend to buy durable goods such as refrigerators and stoves, for example. For her, then, Auxílio Brasil helped in this context.

“The positive result may have been influenced by Auxílio Brasil in the lower income brackets, more favorable perspectives on the job market and the economic situation that became more optimistic”, he defended.

However, it is possible that this scenario will change, taking into account the economic and health crisis that we are still facing. Furthermore, for Viviane, despite the increase, the ICC is still low, for ideal parameters.

How have these indices changed in recent months?

In this month of February, the ISA (Current Situation Index) had an increase of 1.5 points. That is, it is a way of measuring how consumers feel about how the job market and business are.

In addition, the IE (Expectations Index) rose by 3.8 points. Thus, together with the ISA, these values ​​show the ICC, which concerns consumer perspectives.

Going forward, the personal finance satisfaction index also rose, with another 1.7 points.

Thus, it was possible to perceive that in this month of February, many indicators had an improvement. However, while many of these ratios are at their best since August 2021, they are still low.

Therefore, for experts, these indices need to improve even more. In this sense, social programs such as Auxílio Brasil could be important.

Brazilian economy is recovering

According to experts in the economic sector, some indicators of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) have improved in recent days.

However, this situation, although positive, is still far from becoming ideal for the Brazilian economy. This is because the Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing and will leave its impacts for a long time even when it ends.

Furthermore, together with the health issue, some political decisions had a great impact on the economy. Thus, it is possible to see a context in which the number of unemployment, hunger and food insecurity are high.

According to experts, the economic and health crises have a direct impact on classes D and E, that is, 51% of Brazilians. Therefore, measures such as Auxílio Brasil, which are aimed exactly at this public, may minimize these effects.

Programs like Auxílio Brasil are essential

According to specialists in the economic area, social programs are important for income distribution and, thus, for reducing social inequality. That is, when few have much and many have little.

In addition, it is important that there are investments in areas such as education, especially when it comes to basic and elementary education. Together, initiatives that promote the qualification and professional insertion of Brazilians are essential.

In this sense, the course on Individual Microenterprise for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil can fit into this category, for example.

Finally, it is necessary to have social support tools, such as public daycare centers, so that mothers can work.

What is Aid Brazil?

Auxílio Brasil started in November 2021, after replacing Bolsa Família after 18 years of duration.

Thus, this is intended as an income transfer program for families in poverty and extreme poverty in the country. In this way, it is intended that these Brazilians can improve their life situation.

Furthermore, the management of the measure is left to the Ministry of Citizenship, responsible for sending the funds for payment. Caixa Econômica Federal must execute Auxílio Brasil deposits for participants.

What are the Objectives of Aid Brazil?

According to the government, the objectives of the program are:

?Promote citizenship with guaranteed income

Support, through the benefits, the articulation of policies for the beneficiaries, with a view to overcoming the social vulnerabilities of families.

Promote, as a priority, the development of children and adolescents, through financial support to pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and adolescents.

Promote the development of children in early childhood, with a focus on health and stimulation of physical, cognitive, linguistic and socio-affective skills.

Expand the offer of care for children in private day care centers.

Encourage children, adolescents and young people to have excellent scientific and technological performance.

Stimulating the emancipation of families in poverty and extreme poverty.

Who can participate?

Bearing in mind that the program is aimed at the most vulnerable Brazilians, it is necessary that they are:

Families in or extreme poverty.

Family groups in poverty. However, these must also have, in their composition, pregnant women, nursing mothers (breastfeeding mothers), children, adolescents and young people between 0 and 21 years old.

In addition, it is necessary to be registered in the Cadastro Único, with their data updated for at least two years.

In this sense, whenever there is any change in the family’s situation, it should go to the CRAS (Reference Center for Social Assistance) to change the information. That is, it is a birth, new job, death or change of address, for example.

However, it is important to remember that just meeting these criteria will not be enough. This is because the Ministry of Citizenship will only include new beneficiaries if the government has available resources.