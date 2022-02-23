Airbus A320 windshield shatters 10 km high, causing crew to divert flight

Airbus similar to the occurrence – Image: Byeangel, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





An Airbus A320 that was carrying out a passenger flight had to divert to another airport after the captain’s windshield shattered at cruising altitude. The incident occurred with the plane registered under registration B-6572, of the Chinese airline Juneyao Airlines, while carrying out flight HO-1231, from Shanghai to Chengdu, both cities in China, last Saturday (19).

According to information obtained by The Aviation Herald, the aircraft was flying at an altitude of 34,100 feet (~10,400 meters) when one of the layers of the left window, on the commander’s side, shattered.

In the photo below, you can see the damage done to the side window layer. Visually there was no destruction of the glass, since this condition is very rare to happen. In incidents like this, only one of the layers that make up the material is damaged, not resulting in high risk situations..

In view of the situation, the crew decided to divert the aircraft to Wuhan, China, with the landing taking place normally at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after 30 minutes of the occurrence in flight.

Subsequently, the flight was canceled and the passengers were relocated to another aircraft. The Airbus A320 involved in the incident remained on the ground until the following day (20), when it flew back to Shanghai, the company’s headquarters.

Note: On more serious occasions, the layers of the front windows of the cockpit can shatter, directly affecting the pilots’ vision. Even in these most extreme cases, pilots have the skill and training to land the aircraft safely. These occurrences are generally classified as minor incidents.

