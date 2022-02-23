Airbus makes its big announcement promised for today, and it involves the A380 plane

Image: Airbus





Airbus promised on Monday that it would make a big announcement this Tuesday, February 22, involving its zero emission (ZEROe) project for the future of aviation.

Today, the company makes the aforementioned announcement, stating that it has signed a partnership agreement with CFM International, a 50/50 joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, to collaborate on a hydrogen-powered engine demonstration program that will take off. in the middle of this decade.

The objective of the program is to test a direct combustion engine powered by hydrogen on the ground and in flight, in preparation for the entry into service of a zero-emission aircraft by 2035. The demonstration will use a flight test Airbus A380 equipped with fuel tanks. liquid hydrogen prepared at Airbus facilities in France and Germany.

Airbus will also define the hydrogen propulsion system requirements, oversee flight tests and provide the A380 platform to test the hydrogen combustion engine in the cruise phase.





CFM International (CFM) will modify the combustor, fuel system and control system of a GE Passport turbofan to run on hydrogen. The engine, which is assembled in the USA, was selected for this program because of its physical size, advanced turbo machinery and fuel flow capability.

It will be mounted along the aft fuselage section of the flight test aircraft (as noted in the image illustrating this article) to allow engine emissions, including contrails, to be monitored separately from those of the engines powering the aircraft. CFM will run an extensive ground test program prior to the A380 flight test.

“This is the most significant step taken by Airbus to usher in a new era of hydrogen-powered flight since the launch of our ZEROe concepts in September 2020,” said Sabine Klauke, Chief Technical Officer at Airbus. “By leveraging the experience of American and European engine manufacturers to advance hydrogen combustion technology, this international partnership sends a clear message that our industry is committed to making zero-emission flight a reality.”

