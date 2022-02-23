Almost 2 million workers can be included in PIS/Pasep

About 1.9 million workers can be included in the registration of the Social Integration Program (PIS) and in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) to start receiving the salary bonus. Dataprev, a state-owned technology company, is reviewing possible inconsistencies in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) until March 15.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, responsible for paying the salary bonus, the analysis aims to avoid additional requests for review and guarantee workers’ rights.

According to the folder, the amount of 1.9 million workers is equivalent to only 3.5% of the 55 million registrations verified by Dataprev this year. This year, the salary bonus for work in 2020 is being paid in February and March. In previous years, payment took place over 12 months.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, workers who have their registration reviewed approved will be notified as of March 16 through the Digital Work Card application and the Serviços do Trabalho platform on the Gov.br Portal.

In addition to Rais records, this is the first year that e-Social records (electronic platform for registering workers’ data) are being used to process salary allowance data.

So far, Dataprev has completed processing 96.5% of the registrations, resulting in 22.7 million workers eligible to receive the salary bonus, 30.4 million ineligible and 1.9 million in need of further processing.

who is entitled

Workers registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years and who have formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation are entitled to the benefit, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages.

It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

The salary bonus is not paid to domestic workers. This is because the benefit requires an employment relationship with a company, not with another individual. Young apprentices are also not entitled to the benefit.

Value

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.