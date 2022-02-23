Alpargatas (ALPA4) raises BRL 2,498 billion in follow-on; Petrobras (PETR4) releases post-closing results, other balance sheets and more

This Wednesday’s (23) corporate news highlights the disclosure of Petrobras’ balance sheet (PETR3;PETR4). In addition, the state-owned company approved the sale of North Pole Capixaba and the prepayment of R$ 6.882 billion to Petros.

Isa CTEEP, Minerva, Odontoprev, GPA, SulAmérica, Ultrapar, TIM and Fras-le also publish their results today (23), after the market closes. Gerdau released its numbers ahead of the opening.

already the Alpargatas (ALPA4) raised BRL 2.498 billion with its share offering.

Meanwhile, Telefônica (VIVT3) practically doubled profit in the 4th quarter, with tax credit.

Check out the highlights:

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

Alpargatas (ALPA4) raised R$2.498 billion in a restricted share offering. 37,500,000 common shares (ON) and 57,500,000 preferred shares (PN) were issued at the price of R$ 26.30 each.

The issued shares will be traded on the Stock Exchange as of February 24, and physical and financial settlement will take place on the following day.

The funds will be used to finance the payment of the acquisition, by the company, of an equity interest in Rothy ́s Inc.

Eletrobras’ shareholders approved yesterday at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) the start of the company’s privatization process. The shareholders’ green light, however, came a day after the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, admitted that he considered it difficult to carry out the operation in the first half of this year, as the government had predicted.

In a meeting marked by a large number of abstentions and held virtually because of the pandemic, shareholders approved the spin-off of the Eletronuclear subsidiaries and the binational hydroelectric plant of Itaipu, the capitalization of the company on stock exchanges, with the dilution of the Union’s participation, and the financial conditions for privatization to take place.

It was decided that the capitalization of Eletrobras, via a primary public offering of shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), allows a dilution of the Union’s voting capital to 45%.

Petrobras discloses its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 this Tuesday, after the market closes. XP projects that the state-owned company should deliver another quarter of strong cash generation combined with divestment receivables, with emphasis on the sale of the Landulpho Alves refinery (“RLAM”). The increase in the average price of Brent in the quarter (US$ 79.5 a barrel, +8.6% compared to the previous quarter), together with the devaluation of the real, resulted in a strong increase in oil prices denominated in local currency and this should boost the results of companies in the sector, he says.

The company will also start paying quarterly dividends, and that should be in the spotlight during the earnings call. “Other important topics that we believe investors will explore during the conference call are: (i) news about asset sales; (ii) updates of investment plans; (iii) signs of cost inflation; (iv) negotiations on gas prices”, the analysts point out.

Petrobras’ Board of Directors at a meeting held yesterday (22), it approved the sale of its entire stake in a set of 4 onshore production field concessions, with integrated facilities, located in the state of Espírito Santo, jointly called Polo Norte Capixaba, to the company Seacrest .

The total value of the Petrobras sale is up to US$ 544 million, of which US$ 35.85 million will be paid on the date of execution of the contract; US$ 442.15 million at the closing of the transaction and up to US$ 66 million in contingent payments provided for in contracts, depending on future Brent prices.

The oil company also approved the prepayment of R$ 6.882 billion to Petros.

Gerdau reported consolidated net income of R$3.560 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a growth of 237% over the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the result was a historic record for a 4th quarter, driven by higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda).

In the year, the steelmaker profited BRL 15.559 billion, an increase of 552% compared to 2020.

Net revenue totaled R$21.555 billion in 4Q21, up 58% from the same period of the previous year, reflecting the global increase in commodities throughout 2021 and the positive impact of the conversion of revenues from our North American operations, influenced by the depreciation of the real.

Adjusted Ebitda grew 96% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 5.983 billion.

The Boards of Directors of the companies Metalúrgica Gerdau and Gerdau approved, on February 22, 2022, the payment of Dividends, related to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021. The amounts will be paid based on the positions of the shareholders on March 7, 2022.

Gerdau shareholders will receive dividends of R$0.20 per share on March 16, 2022.

Holders of Metalúrgica shares will receive dividends on March 17, 2022. The value per share is R$ 0.10.

Vivo (VIVT3) recorded a net income of R$ 2.628 billion in the balance sheet for the fourth quarter, an increase of 103% in the annual comparison.

According to the company, the result is mainly due to the recognition of a tax credit in the amount of R$ 1.408 billion, referring to the STF’s decision of the unconstitutionality of the incidence of IRPJ and CSLL on the Selic rate corrections received due to tax returns. improperly collected.

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

Raia Drogasil (RADL3) reported net income of BRL 187.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 5.7% lower than reported in the same period in 2020.

Locates (RENT3)

Localiza (RENT3) recorded a net income of R$ 442.1 million in the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 10% higher compared to the same period in 2020. Last year, the profit totaled R$ 2.043 billion, a up 95% compared to 2020.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

3R Petroleum Oil and Gas had a net income of BRL 19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of BRL 147.5 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

BRF (BRFS3) recorded a net income from continuing operations of R$964 million in the fourth quarter of last year, a performance 6.9% higher than the same period in 2020.

Total corporate profit alone amounted to R$932 million, an expansion of 3.3%. In both cases, the company reversed, compared to the 3rd quarter, a net loss of R$ 271 million (continued) and R$ 277 million (corporate).

Banco Modal (MODL11) posted adjusted net income of R$46 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 223% year-on-year.

Eternit (ETER3) recorded adjusted net income of R$54.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 13.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

Braskem informed that it acquired a minority stake in Ventos de Santa Amélia and Ventos de Santo Abelardo.

According to a statement, the initiative is in line with the company’s objective of reducing carbon emissions by 15% by 2030, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) approved the 6th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, of the company, for public distribution with restricted distribution efforts, in the amount of R$950 million.

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) will issue, for private subscription, 4,813,368 new common shares. The amount of the Capital Increase of R$ 4,572,699.60 will be fully allocated to the company’s capital reserve, therefore, there will be no change in the current value of the company’s capital stock of R$ 32.538 billion, which will be divided into 6,445 .310,218 common shares and 157,727,241 preferred shares.

The issuance price of the shares in the Capital Increase will be R$0.95 per share.

Vale (VALE3) and the Valin Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to seek solutions for the steel industry with a focus on reducing CO2 emissions.

Vale and the Valin Group intend to jointly study and explore the feasibility of cooperation in the use of Vale’s broad product portfolio, such as high quality iron ore products such as pellets and fines, including products processed in crushing plants in China; metal plants built in ex-China regions to supply the Valin Group; use of Tecnored technology in China; and application of green and low-carbon technologies, including energy resources such as hydrogen, biomass and synthesis gas.

TC Traders Club (TRAD3)

TC Traders Club entered into an agreement with the shareholders of Sfoggia Consultoria, which establishes, among other obligations, the acquisition by the Company of 51% of the shares issued by Sfoggia.

