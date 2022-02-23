AMD Ryzen 2000 Does Not Meet Microsoft’s Requirements to Run Android Apps on Windows 11

Users will also be required to install apps on SSDs

One of the features of Windows 11 What stands out the most is the system’s native support for applications androidthis feature was not released with the system but is starting to roll out this week through the latest update to Windows, but not all users will be able to access it. That’s because the Microsoft posted an update to the app requirements on their blog android, removing second-gen Ryzen processors from minimum specs.

Officially, processors AMD Ryzen 2000 are part of the requirements of Windows 11but, for some reason that has not yet been informed by the Redmond giant, they are not able to run Google mobile system apps. This news took many users who have these CPUs by surprise, because the support for more than 1,000 apps of android by Amazon Appstore is possibly the most anticipated feature of the new operational system.

On its official support page, the Microsoft it only states that it is necessary for users to have at least one eighth generation Intel Core i3 processor or higher, AMD Ryzen 3000 or higher and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c or higher to run mobile apps natively. Furthermore, it is also recommended 16GB of RAM, with a minimum of 8GB, and SSD storage mandatory.



Despite the developer of Windows not having mentioned the reason for this possible change, the Tom’s Hardware believes that the culprit for this is the Intel Bridge Technology, which is the technology behind this functionality. The portal points out that since last year it was concerned about CPU supports AMD Ryzenbut Intel had stated that it “would support all x86 platforms (including AMD platforms)”.



But apparently a difference in specs between the Zen+ and Zen 2 architecture could be voiding Intel Bridge support for AMD’s 2nd Gen processors. THE Microsoft did not inform whether these specifications could be changed in the future, but a portion of users who meet the requirements of the new Windows may not have access to one of the main system resources.

