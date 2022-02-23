Americanas (AMER3) says offline site may delay deliveries; stock closes 2nd session in a row at a strong low, clashing with the sector

The websites of Lojas Americanas, Submarino, Shoptime and Sou Barato remain offline this Tuesday (22). Questioned by customers on the social network Twitter, the brands reported that the instability can cause delays in the delivery of orders.

The virtual stores are part of the Americanas S/A group, which took the sites offline on Saturday night after detecting “unauthorized access”. The company does not provide further details on what happened.

On Monday, the group took a hit to its AMER3 shares, which closed down 6.6%. Digital channels represent 60% of business sales. The shares were down in this Tuesday’s session (22), with a drop of 5.40%, at R$ 29.79, clashing with the rest of the sector, which had gains.

“All orders will be delivered, but due to site instabilities, there may be delays”, says the Americanas profile, in response to questions from customers who have made purchases recently and are waiting for deliveries. There is no forecast of normalization of the service on virtual platforms.

According to the company, the physical stores of Americanas were not affected and operate normally.

Procon-SP notified Americanas asking for explanations about the problems of e-commerce platforms. The agency states that the company must inform the consumer about how he can exercise his rights, such as the right to regret an online purchase within seven days.

The company will also have to provide information on exchange requests, on problem resolutions and on refunds and should clarify whether it has provided an alternative channel for consumer contact.

AMER3 shares fell in contrast to other retailers with exposure to e-commerce, such as Via (VIIA3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with respective gains of 2.93% (at R$3.87) and 0.83% ( at R$ 6.07), also positively impacted by the government’s intention to reduce the Industrialized Products Tax (IPI) rate by 25% and that the government is studying releasing the withdrawal of resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for the population to pay off debts.

XP points out that it is not possible to accurately measure Americanas’ lost sales value, but based on the estimate of the online channel’s revenue for the first quarter of 2022, analysts estimate an average gross sale of around R$ 65 million per day (without adjusting for seasonality throughout the week).

“As the channel has been facing challenges since Saturday, we estimate an impact to date of around R$250 million. This represents approximately 3% of our estimated gross revenue for the quarter or about 1% of the company’s market value”, they assess.

(with Estadão Content)

