Americanas and Submarino sites are back up and running after three days off the air | Technology

The Americanas and Submarino websites were back up and running this Wednesday morning (23) after three days suspended due to a “security incident”. The problem began after the company registered an “unauthorized access” on its servers last Saturday (19).

After suffering instability, the pages of Americanas and Submarino went offline on Sunday (20). The following day, two other online stores of the group (Shoptime and Sou Barato) were also unavailable for consumers, as well as the applications of the group’s brands.

In a statement on Wednesday, Americanas said it is restoring its e-commerce stores “gradually and safely”, and added that it was the victim of a security incident, but that “there is no evidence of compromise of the databases”.

On the websites, the company says it is making products and features available progressively.

The group’s shares registered high in the beginning of the trading session on Bovespa, after 2 consecutive days of losses. The company had a loss of R$ 3.4 billion since Friday (18), according to consultancy Economatica.

2 of 3 Americanas website warns that the store is gradually restoring services — Photo: Reproduction Americanas website warns that the store is gradually restoring services — Photo: Reproduction

At around 2:20 pm on Wednesday, the Shoptime and Sou Barato websites, which also belong to the Americanas SA group, were still offline, as were their respective apps.

In contact with Twitter users, Americanas’ profile admitted that the problem could delay deliveries of purchases made in its online stores. “All orders will be delivered, but due to site instabilities, there may be delays,” explained Americanas on the social network. Submarino and Shoptime customers receive the same messages.

The brand’s relationship team also responded that the store is “prioritizing the normalization of deliveries of orders already made” for some users.

The physical stores of Americanas were not affected by the problem and are operating normally, informs the company.

See the note from Americanas SA in full:

Americanas informs that it is gradually and safely re-establishing its e-commerce environments since Wednesday (2/23), suspended due to a security incident of which it was a victim between February 19 and 20. There is no evidence of compromise of the databases. The teams remain mobilized, with all security protocols, and will act for the full resumption in the shortest possible time. The company reinforces that information security is its priority and that it will continue to keep the market, customers and partners updated.