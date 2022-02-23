Americanas website works again after four days under hacker attack – 02/23/2022 – Mercado

The website of the retailer Americanas.com returned to work this Wednesday morning (23), after having been the target of a hacker attack since last Saturday (19).

Submarino and Shoptime, two other sites of the Americanas group, however, which were also under attack in recent days, are still offline. According to the company, services are being gradually restored.

The company released a statement this morning about the incident:

“Americanas informs that it is gradually and safely restoring its e-commerce environments since Wednesday (02/23), suspended due to a security incident of which it was a victim between February 19 and 20. There is no evidence compromise of the databases. The teams remain mobilized, with all the security protocols, and will act for the full recovery in the shortest possible time. The company reinforces that the security of information is its priority and that it will continue to maintain the market, updated customers and partners.”

On the Americanas website, a notice on the home page informs customers that the company is “returning gradually, progressively making products and features available, so you can buy safely.”

experts heard by sheet estimate that the company’s loss with the paralyzed sites exceeds R$ 100 million per day, based on the company’s third quarter sales, the latest available data.

Already according to sales projections for 2022 made by the bank Goldman Sachs, the daily average of sales this year would be R$ 145 million.

The stoppage also disrupted product deliveries, with hundreds of customers complaining on the company’s social networks, as reported by the sheet.

After closing the trading session on Tuesday (22) down by 5.40%, the Americans share rose again this Wednesday on the B3. At around 11:10 am, the share advanced 7.75% to R$32.10.