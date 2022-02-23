Analysis: between errors, expulsion and altitude, Fluminense leaves with great victory in debut in Libertadores | fluminense

It was neither the disaster left by the first impression, nor the “vareio” designed with the numerical advantage. But it was a HUGE result, even without a convincing performance. Faced with an adverse scenario, Fluminense should greatly celebrate the 2-1 comeback victory over Millonarios on Tuesday night in Colombia, in a packed El Campín (see the best moments in the video above) . A score that leaves the team one draw away from the classification for the last phase of the Pré-Libertadores, it’s just not possible to sweep the problems under the rug.

Martinelli and Cano were essential for the tricolor comeback

Every match has its “key moment”, and at El Campín there was a game before and after Sosa’s dismissal, in the 18th minute of the first half. Until then, Millonarios dominated the match, had already scored a goal, with Sosa himself, and wasted a great chance with Daniel Ruiz – shirt 10 who is only 20 years old and is very promising. Fluminense, on the other hand, could not get out of the high pressure of the Colombians and left many holes. The goal conceded, for example, was a counterattack from a corner, which caught the defense exposed, four against four, without any defender.

Sosa’s red card made Millonarios pull back the lines and allowed the tricolors to get off the ropes. But then dominating the game, as is usually the case with an extra player, was something else. Fluminense took 15 minutes to “turn” in possession of the ball, and that without giving any more finishing. Without a midfielder on the field, the team depended on the rise of defenders to create, that’s how David Braz for example found Fred in the area. And that’s how shirt 44 scored an opportunistic goal after goalkeeper Álvaro Montero failed.

Luiz Henrique had two chances to score, but did not take advantage of it

The entry of Arias in place of Willian Bigode at half-time corrected one of the team’s problems in the first half: the low speed in the frame. In the final stage, with Arias, Martinelli and Cano, who scored the turning point, Fluminense improved. But it didn’t even look like there was one more player on the field, as Abel Braga himself acknowledged, without knowing how to diagnose the reason. There’s a bit of a tactical side, which didn’t fit as expected in the face of Millonarios’ proposal, but we can’t ignore the 2,552m altitude, which has a strong influence on the physical part.

Scout – Millonarios vs Fluminense Question millionaires Fluminense Ball possession 43% 57% submissions 6 12 goal chances 4 8 faults 14 12 impediments 0 4 corners two 6 ball steals 16 20

By the numbers, the Fluminense could have even left with a bigger advantage: there were 57% of ball possession and twice as many shots (12 to 6) and real chances (8 to 4). In addition to the two goals, Willian Bigode, at 16, and Fred, at 34, came out in the goalkeeper’s face in the first half – shirt number 9, however, was injured in the race and was unable to kick. In the final stage, Luiz Henrique stopped at Álvaro Montero in the first minute, and in the 34th minute he played too hard for coverage and missed the target; Cris Silva had a cross kick that the goalkeeper almost accepted after two minutes; and an attempt by Cano also for coverage at 41.

Abel talks with Calegari: coach bet on full-back as a starter

But Tricolor could also have conceded the second goal, mainly in the penalty by Mackalister Silva defended by Fábio at five minutes into the second half, or in the aerial ball with Vargas at 25. You can say that the final result was fair, which Abel was right to put Calegari in the face of Samuel Xavier’s bad phase, and that Fábio was a coherent choice due to his experience at altitude. However, Cano starting this game on the bench was almost a “shot in the foot” – now he must have the expected sequence with Fred’s injury – and Arias will soon travel the world with so much passage he’s been asking for.

The Fluminense delegation left Colombia at dawn and arrived in Rio de Janeiro at the end of this Wednesday morning. The players will have the rest of the day off and will show up again on Thursday afternoon, at CT Carlos Castilho. Again with a reserve team, Tricolor returns to the field on Saturday, at 17:00 (Brasília time), against Vasco at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the ninth round of the Campeonato Carioca. The return game against Millonarios will be next Tuesday, at 21:30, in São Januário.

