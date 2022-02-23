And now, Textor? Al Duhail issues a statement that could thwart Botafogo’s plans by Luís Castro

Al Duhail issued an official note this Wednesday (23) stating that coach Luís Castro remains at the club until the end of his contract.

O Botafogo received an unsatisfactory news this Wednesday (23). O Al Duhail issued a statement stating that it did not accept any proposal for Luís Castro is the Portuguese stays in Qatar until the end of the contract.

The coach even said ‘yes’ to the proposal of Glorious. However, with a contract until the middle of the year at the Arab club, he would only be released by the termination penalty, which revolves around BRL 7 million.

See Al Duhail’s statement below:

The club’s management has noticed the frequency of news in the recent period about the departure of coach Luis Castro from the team, and Al Duhail’s management confirms having received many offers requesting the coach’s services, but confirms his stay until the end of his contract with the club.

Upon arrival in Rio de Janeiro last Tuesday (22) to sign the definitive contract for the purchase of 90% of the Botafogo SAF, John Textor praised the work of the Portuguese, said that the coach is the ‘right man’ for the jobbut made a reservation regarding the contract and the fine with Al Duhail.

“I will let Luís Castro speak for him. It is true that he remains our favorite name and we continue to speak with him actively. He has a contract with another team, so we have to be careful with what we say. But we love Luís Castro, we think he’s the right man for the job, it’s just that we have a lot of work to do because he has a team today. But we love him,” said Textor.

“That means we would have to have an agreement with the club. But he is a man of great reputation, no wonder. He is a good coach, a good teacher, the work he did at the base of the Harbor is remarkable. That’s what we need here, a coach who comes to win soon. But also a technician who has an understanding and sensitivity to structure the base. We need a man who solves everything.”



“Any fine or cost associated with a quality leader like Luís Castro – he’s not the only coach we talk to – but he will get the money because he deserves it and gives us the best chance to win”.

the american businessman will inject BRL 400 million in the carioca club with the purchase of 90% of the alvinegra SAF. The forecast is that this amount will be diluted until the 2025 season. Botafogo has already received an advance of R$ 50 million for more urgent expenses.