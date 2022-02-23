Another company decides the future of its A380s and it will be another ‘goodbye’





China Southern Airlines has signaled it will retire its fleet of Airbus A380 jets before the end of this year, Chinese media reported. Its implementation would no longer be economically justified. The company is the only Chinese company that flies the A380 and has five copies of the model.

Of China Southern’s five double-decker Airbuses, only three are currently operating. These are mostly used on routes from Guangzhou to Los Angeles and Australia. The other two aircraft have been on the ground for months.

China Southern has yet to officially announce the retirement of the A380s, but that has already been decided internally, according to several reliable news sites.

In the last two years, several airlines have already said goodbye to the A380 early or announced that they will do so soon. These include Air France, Lufthansa, HiFly, Thai Airways, Etihad Airways and Malaysia Airlines.



