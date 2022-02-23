Anvisa approves CART-T Cell gene therapy for cancer treatment in Brazil | Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the first health record of gene therapy with CAR-T cells, which uses T cells to fight cancer.

The product for the treatment is Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), from Novartis Biociências, and will be used to advanced therapy for hematologic cancer, which originates in blood cells.

In the treatment, the patient’s T cells, which function as “soldiers” of the immune system, are extracted from the blood. They are genetically modified to recognize cancer and then destroy it. They are redesigned in the laboratory and then returned to the bloodstream. In summary: the patient’s own cells are “trained” to fight the cancer.

Kymriah is indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients and young adults (up to 25 years of age) with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and for adult patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma.

The same product had already been approved by other regulatory agencies: Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the United States; The European Medicines Agency (EMA), in Europe; and the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan.

Understand how the technique works

CART-Cell’s strategy consists of enabling T lymphocytes, the body’s defense cells, with receptors capable of recognizing the tumor. The attack is continuous and specific and, in most cases, a single dose is sufficient (see in detail in the infographic below).

Approved in 2017 by the FDA, but in experimental studies for more than a decade, the cancer gene therapy CAR-T Cell showed positive results in a case analysis of two patients, published in early February in the journal “Nature”.

The researchers, among them Carl H. June, who has been at the forefront of treatment research for years, subscribe to the research and point out: “CAR-T cells remained detectable for more than ten years after infusion, with sustained remission in both patients”. The treatment, therefore, continued to work and the cancer did not return in the two cases studied.

In 2010, Doug Olson’s leukemia began to be treated with the help of experimental gene therapy – he is one of the patients in the study published by “Nature”. More than a decade later, there is no sign of cancer in his body.

“I’m doing great now. I’m still very active. I was running half marathons until 2018,” said Olson, 75, who lives in Pleasanton, Calif. “That’s a cure. And they don’t use the word lightly.”

Olson’s doctors, who are the authors of the study, say the two cases demonstrate that the therapy attacks the cancer immediately, but it can also remain inside the body for years and keep the disease at bay.

Based on these decade-long results, “we can conclude that CAR-T cells can actually cure leukemia patients,” said June.

