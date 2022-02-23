Armed men stop traffic in Brasilia for ‘lady in red’ to pass – National

Men with rifles stop traffic in Brasilia (photo: material given to the Post Office) A video circulating on social media this Tuesday (2/22) shows a woman, dressed in red, surrounded by men who appear to be carrying rifles, in broad daylight, on Avenida Samdu Norte, in Taguatinga. At the moment, for the traditional “photo”, those involved decided to pause the region’s transit. The video reverberated on the internet. Look.

In the filming, at least eight people with rifles stopped the three lanes of the road for the moment of the photo. After taking the picture, those involved left the street, and the photographer even gave a “thumbs up” so that traffic could return normally.

A fishing supply store where there is also a shooting range appeared in the background of the footage. In a note sent to the press, the company stated that it will investigate the responsibilities of those involved in the video and pointed out that what happened does not reflect the company’s principles and values. The store also reinforced “that the images hurt the values ​​of the CACs and in no way help the arms policy”.

The Correio report sought out the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF), which stated that it was not aware of the case and that it was not even called for an incident in the locality. The Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) will investigate the fact through the 17th Police Station. According to the corporation’s press office, those involved can be held accountable for illegally carrying a weapon, if investigations prove the crime.

