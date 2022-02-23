Athletico-PR x Palmeiras: probable lineups, absences and where to watch the Recopa game

This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, Athletico-PR and Palmeiras face each other for the first leg of the 2022 Recopa Sul-Americana, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. The duel puts the champion of the Copa Libertadores-2021 and the champion of the Copa Sudamericana-2021 face to face. Both teams go to the field with embezzlement to start the search for another international cup in the gallery.

TABLE

> See the 2022 Recopa Sul-Americana dates by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!

GALLERY

> See how much Palmeiras earned in awards with Abel Ferreira

Reinforced for this season, with the return of Pablo, in addition to the hiring of Marlos, Hurricane comes strong to seek the unprecedented title. However, coach Alberto Valentim has two certain absences: forward Pedro Rocha, injured, and midfielder Vitor Bueno, who is suspended for two games for being sent off, still by São Paulo, in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Libertadores, when Tricolor was eliminated precisely by Verdão.

World runner-up, Palmeiras will have important absences for this first game of the decision, starting with the defense duo, which will be 100% reserve with Kuscevic and Murilo. That’s because Gustavo Gómez, with Covid-19, and Luan, with a left thigh injury, are out of combat. But the casualties don’t stop there. Gustavo Scarpa has a knee strain and is unavailable.

See information about the game:

ATHLETICO-PR X PALMEIRAS

Location: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Date/Time: 2/23/2022, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

Assistants: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG) and Maximiliano del Yesso (ARG)

VAR: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

Where to follow: Conmebol TV and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

ATHLETICO-PR

Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner Vinicius; Erick, Matheus Fernandes and Léo Cittadini; David Terans, Reinaldo and Pablo. Technician: Alberto Valentine.

Embezzlement: Pedro Rocha (recovering) and Vitor Bueno (suspended)

PALM TREES

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Kuscevic, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Jailson) and Atuesta (Jailson); Dudu, Rony and Raphael Veiga. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Luan and Gustavo Scarpa (in recovery), Gustavo Gómez (Covid)