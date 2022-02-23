Athletico vs Palmeiras: Pablo has muscle discomfort and is out of the Recopa first leg | athletico-pr

Striker Pablo will miss Athletico against Palmeiras, for the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana. With that, Rômulo should be the starter.

The ball starts at 9:30 pm this Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada, and ge follows everything in real time.

Pablo had been having thigh pain since last week, after the classic against Coritiba, just when he played his first game as a starter of the year – he was substituted at halftime. The striker tried to train, but he felt the discomfort again and will be out.

The probable Athletico is Santos, Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick, Matheus Fernandes and Léo Cittadini; David Terans and Romulo.

The Hurricane will also not count on the striker Reinaldo, who tore the posterior ligament of the knee. Julimar is out for testing positive for Covid-19.

With the absences, coach Alberto Valentim promoted the entry of Hugo Moura from the starting lineup, but did not remove the other three defensive midfielders. Athletico must have the former Flamenguista alongside Erick, Matheus Fernandes and Léo Cittadini.

Another novelty is the entry of David Terans in the team. The Uruguayan inherits the spot from young Davi Araújo, who played in the derby against Coritiba.

Another one who is still not 100% is Marlos. The attacking midfielder was doubtful, but ended up related to the match. Sources heard at CT do Caju guarantee that the player is only able to play for 20 minutes.

Athletico and Palmeiras seek the first title of the Recopa Sudamericana 2022 in their stories. The first match is at Arena da Baixada, and the second match takes place at Allianz Parque, on March 2nd.

