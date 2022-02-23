Australian family finds deadly snake in toy box

An Australian family got a big scare when they came across a brown snake, one of the most dangerous in the world, inside a toy box on the Sunshine Coast. The tension was only relieved after the arrival of professionals from the company Snake Catchers 24/7, which specializes in catching snakes.

Later, a video was posted on the group’s official Facebook page. The images show one of the hunters, named Justin, pushing the toys away inside the box with a stick ending in a hook, until the moment when the snake clearly appears and tries to attack the object.

“That’s why we use the stick,” he says in the video, filmed last week. The completion of the capture is not shown, but the company said everything went well.

According to the publication, the animal measured about 60 centimeters. Also known by the scientific name Pseudonaja textilesbrown snakes are extremely dangerous.

A study carried out by the University of Melbourne in 2017 found that they were responsible for 23 of the 35 deaths caused by snake attacks in Australia between 2000 and 2016.

The venom of these snakes contains a high level of neurotoxins, toxic substances that are destructive to nervous tissue, which can cause epilepsy and memory problems. In addition, it has coagulants, so it triggers symptoms such as dizziness, seizures, cardiac arrest, paralysis and bleeding.