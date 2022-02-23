Australia’s deadliest snake removed from toy box

An eastern brown snake, considered to be Australia’s deadliest snake, has been spotted coming out of the drain on a busy street near a beach south of Adelaide. Assembly/R7

According to the Daily Mail tabloid, the venom injected by the bite of this reptile is capable of paralyzing the victim in less than five minutes.

The record is authored by a woman identified only as Nicole and was shared on the Facebook page.

In the comments of the post, an internet user said that the highly venomous snake has lived in the place for at least two years.

'It's been there for the last two summers,' he wrote.

'So far it has eluded all snake catchers'

The eastern brown snake can grow up to 2.5 m in length.

And it is responsible for the majority of snakebite deaths in Australia. Speaking of the eastern brown snake, one of them was captured with TRIPLE the weight recorded in adults of the species. Check it out below!

One of the most venomous snakes on the planet was captured in a nursing home in central Canberra, capital of Australia. As if the level of toxicity was not enough, the animal also had triple the expected weight

The snake in question is the Pseudonaja textiles, also known as the eastern brown snake. In addition to Australia, this reptile can also be found in New Guinea.

The big guy from the nursing home—it's a male hanger—was rescued by Catcher Gavin Smith. In an interview with The Canberra Times, Smith said he expected a standard adult snake: 'Usually 1.2m,' he explained.

'I approached him, ready to grab the tail and put it in the bag, when I realized the size'

In addition to being 1.8 m long, the snake weighed exactly 1,830 kg.

Almost triple the average recorded in adult individuals of the species, which usually weigh around 650 g

Smith believes that despite the advanced age of this eastern brown snake, it managed to prey on many rabbits and water rats (a rodent common in Australia) in the region.

After being captured, the huge snake was safely returned to the wild. Another Australian catcher issued a net alert after rescuing a snake at a school: 'They are getting bigger.' Understand next!

Playback/Facebook/ACT Snake Removals

An Australian snake catcher has issued a net alert after being surprised by the size of the 'red belly' above

In a Facebook post, Stuart McKenzie said he captured the huge snake at a school on the Sunshine Coast.

It is a black snake with a red belly (Pseudechis porphyriacus), a venomous species endemic to Australia

In an interview with the Daily Mail tabloid, McKenzie was perplexed by the size of the animal.

'It was too big for a red belly', he evaluated, 'between 1.37 m and 1.5 m, in addition to being fat and robust'

The catcher explains that this is the snake breeding season in the region and many leave the habitat to mate: 'They are all coming to the game', he pointed out.

However, the size of the animals is what has really caught McKenzie's attention. In another post, about capturing a python, he declared: 'Snakes are getting bigger'