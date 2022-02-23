AWS falls and leaves services like Slack down this Tuesday (22)

Raju Singh 6 mins ago Technology Comments Off on AWS falls and leaves services like Slack down this Tuesday (22) 0 Views

This Tuesday morning (22), the services of Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a new instability. With this, different platforms, applications, websites and more were down or had their activities suspended temporarily. The Slack platform was one of those affected, as well as GitHub and US phone carriers.

According to the AWS status page, the services are operating normally. However, in addition to user reports on social media, monitoring site Downdetector records complaints of incidents with Amazon’s internet service.

AWS off airAWS Complaint Log in Downdetector.

With Slack, users report that they are unable to load messages or access pages on the platform. According to the publications, the problem started this morning, but it may have already partially returned to work.

AWS is one of the world’s leading cloud storage providers and has large customers and partners. So far, the company has not commented on the problem and continues to indicate, on its status page, that services are operating normally today.

On the other hand, Slack’s status page indicates that there are problems logging in, sending and receiving messages or files, connecting, notifications and more. At around 12:20 p.m., the company said it was “investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users” and promised to provide “more information as it becomes available.”

Updating article…

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: which is better?

Those who follow the cell phone market are well aware that Samsung and Apple are …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved