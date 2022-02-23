AWS falls and leaves services like Slack down this Tuesday (22)

This Tuesday morning (22), the services of Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a new instability. With this, different platforms, applications, websites and more were down or had their activities suspended temporarily. The Slack platform was one of those affected, as well as GitHub and US phone carriers.

According to the AWS status page, the services are operating normally. However, in addition to user reports on social media, monitoring site Downdetector records complaints of incidents with Amazon’s internet service.

AWS Complaint Log in Downdetector.

With Slack, users report that they are unable to load messages or access pages on the platform. According to the publications, the problem started this morning, but it may have already partially returned to work.

AWS is one of the world’s leading cloud storage providers and has large customers and partners. So far, the company has not commented on the problem and continues to indicate, on its status page, that services are operating normally today.

AWS, Github, and slack all having a spike in outages this morning https://t.co/qXf8ZL9aUl … — John Brandenburg (@johnbburg) February 22, 2022 Slack images not loading, slack having issues. AWS outage? or Slack outage? – Not her ?? (@ElanHasson) February 22, 2022

On the other hand, Slack’s status page indicates that there are problems logging in, sending and receiving messages or files, connecting, notifications and more. At around 12:20 p.m., the company said it was “investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users” and promised to provide “more information as it becomes available.”

Updating article…