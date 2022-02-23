Azul bids farewell to its last Brazilian Embraer E190 jet





Since the end of January, AEROIN has been exclusively reporting the movements of the last jet of the Embraer E190 model in the Azul fleet, that now culminate with your return flight to Portugal. At the time this publication was written, the aircraft had taken off from Confins (Belo Horizonte) to Natalbefore starting the ocean crossing.

The plane that leaves the country is branded PR-AZA (msn 19000150) and was one of the first received by the company in its early days, and the model was responsible for kick-starting the airline. After being withdrawn from operation in 2020, the jet was stored at Pampulha airport for about two years, before being taken to Confins and then taking off outside the country.

It is important to note that, despite getting rid of the E190, Azul Linhas Aéreas still has a large fleet of Embraer aircraft, with around 50 E195 jets of the E1 and E2 generations. This number should double in the coming years, considering the order that the airline has with the Brazilian manufacturer.

Throughout its history, Azul has operated a total of 22 E190 aircraft, many of which come from JetBlue, an airline that, like the Brazilian airline, was founded by David Neeleman. It was the plane that gave life to the company in its beginnings, but, over time, it lost space in the fleet and, consequently, was gradually replaced by the Embraer E195.